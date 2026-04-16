Eisenhower Park shooting: Many people shot in East Meadow in Long Island, New York; scary visuals emerge

Scary visuals from the scene of the shooting were shared on social media. Heavy police presence could be seen at the location of the incident. “Stay away from the area multiple police fire EMS on scene. Possible suspects are in custody with more possibly on the loose,” one person wrote, and shared a video which showed police cars with their lights on.

No information on the suspect or suspects has been released yet as the investigation remains ongoing.

Nassau County Police Department said that the shooting took place around 8:30pm close to Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, as per CBS News. At present police could not confirm the number of victims or extent of injuries.

A shooting at the Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, Long Island, New York has reportedly left many people injured. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday at at 1899 Hempstead Turnpike.

Two other videos put up by the same person offered different perspectives to the scene as authorities could be heard communicating over official channels.

A New Yorker noted that the shooting had taken place near ‘field 2’. “Shooting at Eisenhower park, field 2.,” they wrote. A person claiming to be a local community reporter also shared their update, writing “The NCPD closed off the local Eisenhower Park reporting multiple shooting. As of now 3 people shot. The incident was reported around 8:30pm when calls came in for shots fired by park goers. Further investigation confirmed one shot first now in critical condition and unresponsive. Two more were found near the location of the incident. EMS transported all to local hospitals.”

“Police are now searching for the suspects and also working on crowd control in the area. Chopper is hovering above. There are several witnesses say this was gang related at the playground but police has not confirmed. Another report of a robbery targeting victims. Now on the hunt for multiple suspects, males, black,” they added. The self-styled reporter also claimed one person was dead, but there has been no confirmation from authorities.

Another page added “Reports of a shooting at Eisenhower Park have prompted a swift response from law enforcement as officials work to secure the area and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.” Individuals also warned others to stay away from the area amid news of the shooting.

One person wrote “stay away from Eisenhower park. police activity their o am hearing from another group.” Another added “2 People Shot At Eisenhower Park.”

An update from a local news outlet, meanwhile, said “At least 3 people have been shot at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, at about 8:30 pm in Field 2 near Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue. CPR administered to 1 victim. 1 gun recovered near the ice rink. Some suspects are in custody, but it is not yet known if there are any fatalities or if any suspects fled the scene.”