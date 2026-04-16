Ashland Walmart: Shooting report in Virginia sparks fears; visuals show massive police presence

Heavy police presence could be seen at the site of the reported shooting. “804 RVA there’s a Shooting @ Walmart Ashland, Virginia,” one person wrote.

A shooting was reported at the Walmart Supercenter at 145 Hill Carter Parkway, in Ashland, Virginia on Wednesday. Several people took to social media to post about the shooting and to share visuals.

Another person shared a photo of cops at the scene and hoped for everyone's safety. They wrote “My Ashland ppl please check in to let me know you’re ok. I just saw that there was a shooting at the Ashland Walmart.”

A local resident wrote “The shooting that just happened in the ashland walmart parking lot was crazy….ive never seen anything like that before…..my prayers goes out to the family.”

Prior to this, several people had warned about the shooting. “Stay away from ashland Walmart/ dollar tree parking lot for a shooting,” one wrote. Another added, “Shooting at the Walmart shopping center in Ashland.” Yet another said “Prayers for the people and family that were involved in the shooting at the ashland Walmart parking lot.”

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A page also claimed there was one person dead. “Ashland Walmart Shooting: One Died, Two Injured at Walmart Parking Lot in Ashland, VA,” they wrote. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. The Ashland Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.

There is no information about the suspect yet, and no official confirmation about the number of people injured or the extent of injuries.

A local news outlet wrote on Facebook “Ashland:*Fatal Shooting* 145 S Hill Carter Park. Hanover Co Sheriff's Office, Ashland Police and Fire crews on scene with multiple people shot. Command advise two doa patients. Medflight is on the ground assisting. No further information at this time.” Many people commented that this was the Walmart shooting that was being spoken about.

Some also wanted to know if the suspect had been apprehended, but there is no news – official or unofficial – in this regard. Some more photos from the scene of the shooting were also shared on the comment section.