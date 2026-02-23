‘El Mencho still alive…’: Bombshell claim emerges after Mexico cartel operation; critics demand proof

Mexican and American authorities on Sunday announced that the army had killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The 59-year-old, per the statement, was wounded in an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, and died while being flown to Mexico City. Three other people were killed at the location and at least three cartel members were injured. Two people were arrested, and armored vehicles, rocket launchers and other arms were seized. Three members of the armed forces were wounded and are receiving medical treatment, the Defense Department noted. This screen shot from the Mexican TV shows an image of Nemesio Oeguera Cervantes, aka "El Mencho" (AFP)

FOLLOW: Mexico news LIVE updates: Drug lord El Mencho killed; flight ops to Puerto Vallarta hit

The US Embassy in Mexico wrote on social media that the operation was carried out by Mexican special forces ‘within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with US authorities providing complementary intelligence’.

‘El Mencho is alive’ However, some critics are countering these statements, claiming that El Mencho might ‘still be alive’.

“I am being told that El Mencho is alive & at the hospital, please pray for him,” a local wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“El Mencho is still alive and not confirmed dead in any credible source right now. The airport panic video is old (from ~2022–2023 incidents), being recycled with new captions. Classic fearbait. Stay skeptical,” another person tweeted.

HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims yet. Neither Mexican nor US officials have commented on this development.

Read More: El Mencho killed: 5 things to know about Mexican drug kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes

Chaos in Mexico Meanwhile, the news of El Mencho's killing has sparked violence across Mexico, especially in Puerto Vallarta, Tapalpa, and Guadalajara. Videos from airports showed chaos. Jalisco canceled school in the state for Monday.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta, and people sprinting through the airport of the state's capital in panic.

On Sunday afternoon, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta “due to an ongoing security situation” and advised customers not to go to their airport.

In Guadalajara, the state capital, burning vehicles blocked roads. Mexico's second-largest city is scheduled to host matches during this summer's soccer World Cup.

US State Department issues advisory The US State Department warned citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon states to remain in safe places due to the ongoing security operations. Canada's embassy in Mexico warned its citizens in Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place and generally to keep a low profile in Jalisco.

Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus told residents to stay at home and suspended public transportation.

Read More: 'Shelter in place immediately': US Embassy in Mexico issues urgent security alert after El Mencho's killing

Claudia Sheinbaum issues statement Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum applauded Mexican security forces and called for calm in a post on X.

“The Secretariat of National Defense reported on the operation carried out this morning by federal forces, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions. There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm. The social media accounts of the Security Cabinet provide permanent updates. In the vast majority of the national territory, activities are proceeding with complete normality. My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet. We work every day for peace, security, justice, and the well-being of Mexico,” she said.

(With AP inputs)