El Monte ‘River Fire’: Wildfire near Rosemead Blvd threatening structure; check map, videos

The fire on Rosemead Boulevard in south El Monte, in Los Angeles County, California was spreading moderately and was threatening a structure. According to Watch Duty, the fire has now been contained at 19 acres.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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According to the Citizen app, the fire is located near the LA Clays shooting range. Per Watch Duty, multiple fire engines are at the site of the fire, with helicopter drops also in progress.

The UC San Diego wildfire alert service, at least one structure was threatened by the fire. As of now, there are no evacuation orders.=

Here's a video of the fire that surfaced on the Citizen App, shared by a local resident.

El Monte Fire Map

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{{^usCountry}} The fire is located just off the Whittier Narrows on Rosemead Avenue near the intersection with the San Gabriel Boulevard. Those driving on the Pomona Freeway could also get a clear view of the fire just across South. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire is located just off the Whittier Narrows on Rosemead Avenue near the intersection with the San Gabriel Boulevard. Those driving on the Pomona Freeway could also get a clear view of the fire just across South. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a map of the fire, as provided on the Watch Duty app. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a map of the fire, as provided on the Watch Duty app. {{/usCountry}}

The River Fire in South El Monte has spread to over 19 acres. (Map Box via Watch Duty.)

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Rosemead Boulevard is a major north-south arterial road, part of California State Route 19, that runs directly through South El Monte. It connects the city with nearby Rosemead, Pico Rivera, and other San Gabriel Valley communities.

This is breaking news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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