Mitch McConnell health: Wife Elaine Chao’s family friend raises doubt over new photo, ‘Holy crap she would rather die’

A family friend of Elaine Chao is not convinced by Senator Mitch McConnell's recently shared proof-of-life photograph.

Jeff Yang, a friend of Elaine Chao, questions the authenticity of a recent photo of her and Mitch McConnell. (Mitch McConnell)

Jeff Yang, an author and podcaster, mentioned that he has been acquainted with two of Chao's five sisters since their college days. Therefore, when McConnell's office published a photo of Chao, 73, alongside her 84-year-old husband on Monday, he felt a sense of skepticism right away.

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Jeff Yang questions Mitch McConnell's proof-of-life photo

“I’ve known members of the Chao family—specifically, Elaine’s apolitical sisters (Grace and the late Angela)—since our college years,” Yang sated in a Bluesky post on Monday, Daily Beast reported,

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{{^usCountry}} Chao is the oldest among six daughters. Yang, just like four of the Chao sisters, also attended Harvard University. He has since pursued a career as a writer concentrating on Asian American culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chao is the oldest among six daughters. Yang, just like four of the Chao sisters, also attended Harvard University. He has since pursued a career as a writer concentrating on Asian American culture. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell: Kentucky Gov reacts as Senator out of hospital, but unfit to resume duties; ‘Give proof or resign’

Yang expressed skepticism regarding the latest photograph of the Kentucky senator, which depicts him smiling for the camera while wearing a blue button-down shirt, with Chao beside him.

“I can’t imagine Elaine, one of the most put-together people in existence, releasing a pic wearing a thin shirt over a visible black bra, UNTUCKED,” Yang wrote. “Just implausible.”

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Yang was notably confused by Chao's choice of clothing. The former labor secretary sported a white button-down featuring a seashell pattern, which a reverse image search traced back to the mid-tier American retail brand Chico's.

Jeff Yang makes strange comments on Elaine Chao's top

Yang remarked that Elaine's top was the "most implausible aspect of the image," sharing a screenshot of the identical Chico's shirt available for as little as $12 in secondhand online marketplaces.

"HOLY CRAP SHE WOULD RATHER DIE," he mentioned.

The Republican stalwart has not made a public appearance since his hospitalization on June 14.

On July 12, his office issued a photo of him alongside Chao, accompanied by a detailed statement clarifying that he had suffered a fall and has been in rehabilitation. A new photo was shared on July 27.

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