Elder W. Mark Bassett family: All on wife Angela Bassett and their five children

Elder W. Mark Bassett passed away on May 11 following a traumatic brain injury, as per The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 59.

Elder W. Mark Bassett of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on May 11 at 59.

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The Church said that he was with his family in St. George at the time of the tragic incident. He served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2016.

At the moment of his passing, Bassett held the position of acting executive director of the Missionary Department.

“We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy who had been serving since April of 2016,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in its statement. “Our love and prayers are with his dear wife, Angela, his children and his grandchildren during this difficult time.”

Church leaders mentioned that Bassett's tenure coincided with a time of significant expansion and elevated involvement in missionary work. He was an experienced leader who had earlier held positions in area presidencies throughout Brazil and the US over the past ten years.

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{{^usCountry}} Bassett was born on August 14, 1966, in California's Carmichael to Edwina Acker and William Lynn Bassett. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bassett was born on August 14, 1966, in California's Carmichael to Edwina Acker and William Lynn Bassett. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He dedicated two years to a full-time mission in the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission from 1985 to 1987. Upon his return, he enrolled at Brigham Young University, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1991. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He dedicated two years to a full-time mission in the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission from 1985 to 1987. Upon his return, he enrolled at Brigham Young University, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1991. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his time at BYU, he engaged in a long-distance courtship with Angela Brasher, a young woman from his hometown in the Sacramento area. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 20, 1989. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his time at BYU, he engaged in a long-distance courtship with Angela Brasher, a young woman from his hometown in the Sacramento area. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 20, 1989. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple raised five children together. Bassett pursued a career in the wholesale auto auction industry, initially serving as the controller at Brasher's Sacramento Auto Auction and subsequently as the chief financial officer and co-owner of West Coast Auto Auctions Inc. This business conducted auctions throughout California, Oregon, Nevada, and Idaho.

In 2007, Bassett and his wife were appointed to preside over the Arizona Mesa Mission, a three-year role that represented a transition to full-time church leadership. He had previously held various positions, including ward Young Men president, bishop, stake president, and Area Seventy.

Colleagues and family members characterized Bassett as considerate, humble, and profoundly attentive to others. His wife, Sister Angela Bassett, once remarked on his kindness: "He remembers people, and he's always quietly doing things for others."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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