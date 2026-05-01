Area 51 earthquakes: What's happening at Nevada USAF base? ‘Nuclear testing’ theories fly amid US-Iran war

Reports of multiple small earthquakes at the 'Area 51' US Air Force base in Nevada between April 29 and April 30, several media outlets report citing seismic activity. Area 51, the highly classified base that has always been of much interest to conspiracy theorists, has sparked renewed interest in the activities at Area 51. A satellite image shows Area 51 airbase in Nevada, US January 11. (via REUTERS)

According to the Daily Mail, at least 17 earthquakes, mostly around 4.4 magnitude, were detected on the earthquake radar in the last 24 to 48 hours. The epicenters of the quakes are located around a few miles from the Area 51 base at a depth of around 2.5 miles. The reports have sparked buzz among conspiracy theorists amid the US-Iran war.

Tremors Spark ‘Nuclear Test’ Conspiracy Theories Hundreds of reactions have come in on social media about the earthquakes. Many claimed the US could be secretly testing some weapons, possibly nuclear, amid the ongoing war with Iran.

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“Area 51 having 17 earthquakes while the US is at war with Iran and the nuclear treaty with Russia just expired,” said one.