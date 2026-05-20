Election results today: Who won races in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho?

Donald Trump-backed candidates scored major wins in Tuesday’s primaries across six states. The biggest upset came in Kentucky, where Rep. Thomas Massie lost to Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein in a costly GOP House primary. Rep. Andy Barr also secured the Republican nomination for Kentucky’s open Senate seat.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at an election night watch party in Warminster, Pa.,(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

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In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to win the Democratic nomination for governor. On the Republican side, Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after neither appeared likely to cross the 50% threshold.

In Pennsylvania, the governor’s race is officially set: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro will face Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity in November. Both advanced uncontested.

Alabama’s crowded Senate race appeared headed for a runoff, with no clear Republican winner by late evening.

Oregon and Idaho saw little drama, as incumbents from both parties cruised through their primaries.

Some results were still being counted late Tuesday, and a few races may move to June runoffs.

Also Read: Thomas Massie loses to Ed Gallrein: Ex Cynthia West's surprising first reaction; Trump's White House has four-word reply

Results as of 9 p.m. EDT, Tuesday

Pennsylvania

The governor’s race is set for November after both parties held uncontested primaries. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro advanced without opposition. Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity also moved forward unchallenged. Several U.S. House and state-level races remained competitive, with vote counts still coming in across districts.

Kentucky

Republican Rep. Andy Barr won the GOP nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Mitch McConnell. On the Democratic side, former state Rep. Charles Booker defeated former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, according to NBC News. In the night’s biggest House upset, Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeated incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s 4th District Republican primary.

Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to win the Democratic nomination for governor. Republicans Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after neither appeared likely to cross the 50% threshold. Sen. Jon Ossoff faced little opposition in the Democratic Senate primary, while the Republican contest remained too close to call.

Alabama

Alabama’s crowded Republican Senate primary appeared headed for a runoff, with Barry Moore, Steve Marshall, and Jared Hudson among the early frontrunners. Doug Jones won the Democratic primary for Alabama governor. Several statewide Republican races remained unsettled late Tuesday.

Oregon

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek was on track to secure renomination comfortably. Sen. Jeff Merkley also faced little resistance in the Democratic primary. Most incumbents across the state advanced easily.

Idaho

Republican Sen. Jim Risch was heavily favored to win renomination. Gov. Brad Little also remained in a strong position as results continued to come in. Most House and statewide races leaned toward incumbents.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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