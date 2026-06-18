Elena Moore update: Is husband Brannon Slice a person of interest? Police break silence as search intensifies

Nearly a week after Elena Moore was last seen, police and volunteers are still searching for clues about her whereabouts. Authorities have now provided a new update on the investigation.

Police have expanded the search for Elena Moore, a South Carolina fitness trainer.(Facebook/Elena Moore)

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A massive search is underway for 39-year-old Elena Moore, who vanished after leaving a gym in Lexington, South Carolina, six days ago, according to a post by JLR Investigates on X.

“Massive search underway for 39-year-old Elena Moore. Lexington South Carolina,” he wrote on X.

An inspector has also given an update as the search continues for the missing personal trainer.

Police say husband is not a person of interest

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{{^usCountry}} Lexington Police Department Inspector Missy Silcox told Newsweek late Tuesday that police were not eyeing Slice, Elena's husband as a person of interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lexington Police Department Inspector Missy Silcox told Newsweek late Tuesday that police were not eyeing Slice, Elena's husband as a person of interest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Mr. Slice is not a person of interest at the current moment,” Silcox said. She added that there was no indication of foul play but did not elaborate, according to Newsweek. Private investigator Harry Dukes told the outlet that Slice is cooperating with investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mr. Slice is not a person of interest at the current moment,” Silcox said. She added that there was no indication of foul play but did not elaborate, according to Newsweek. Private investigator Harry Dukes told the outlet that Slice is cooperating with investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Silcox's comments came as armchair sleuths speculated online about Slice, questioning why it took him “a day” to report his wife missing, per the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silcox's comments came as armchair sleuths speculated online about Slice, questioning why it took him “a day” to report his wife missing, per the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said in a statement on Monday that “no further contact with the missing woman has been reported.” Wolf's Fitness Center told Newsweek that they “have given all information to the police” and “will continue to assist them with any information we have or receive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said in a statement on Monday that “no further contact with the missing woman has been reported.” Wolf's Fitness Center told Newsweek that they “have given all information to the police” and “will continue to assist them with any information we have or receive.” {{/usCountry}}

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What happened to Elena Moore?

Moore was last seen leaving Planet Fitness in Lexington and walking toward a wooded area near a Lowe's Home Improvement store at 9:17pm local time on June 11.

She had signed in at the gym around 6:40pm and was last seen on surveillance footage wearing an olive green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants, investigators revealed.

Moore's husband, Brannon Slice, reported her missing the following day, though the exact time was unclear.

Law enforcement launched a drone search and initially focused on the woods, trails and farmland behind the Planet Fitness where she was last seen. Police said it was not a recovery effort but an attempt to eliminate one possible location where Moore could be.

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Then police expanded the search on Wednesday to a wooded area near Lakeside Middle School after a tipster reported seeing Moore walking there.

Moore works as a personal trainer at Wolf's Fitness Center and also as a pharmacy technician at CVS, per the New York Post. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

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What her friends are saying?

Lauren Beasley, Moore's friend, told Fox News Digital that they last spoke about a month ago. “She did not say anything personal about anything she was going through,” Beasley said.

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“She got married last year, but she didn't say anything about her relationship or work or anything personal.” Beasley noted that Moore had stopped her regular social media posts about a month ago, which she said was unusual.

“She is very active on social media so her going radio silent for the last month is out of character,” Beasley told the outlet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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