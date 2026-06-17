Elena Moore update: Alleged video from week before disappearance shows missing woman trying to enter stranger's home

To be sure, the clip – which was shared on X and Facebook – came from an unverified profiles and appeared to be doorbell footage. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video .

“A week before Elena Moore went missing, she was seen following a DoorDash delivery driver up the stairs of an apartment complex and picking up a food order. However, the delivery was not hers and did not belong to her apartment,” the person sharing the video wrote in the caption.

“Video shows Elena looking at the receipt with confusion before the actual resident opened the door and took the order from her. She then attempted to follow the resident into the apartment. The resident and their partner stated that she appeared disoriented and “not all there mentally” during the encounter,” they added.

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Reportedly, Elena Moore's husband Brannon Slice had also posted earlier about her not being well, but subsequently deleted the same. The alleged video showed Moore in a black tee and slacks, with dark shades. She appeared to speak to a delivery agent before picking up a package and taking a look at the bill. Moore then rung the doorbell and after handing over the package, appeared to try and follow the individual into their home. However, there was an exchange between Moore and the other person, believed to be a stranger, after which the door was closed, and Moore first appeared to go right, towards the stairs, before turning left.

Several people reacted to the alleged video, questioning Moore's behavior. “Did she know anyone at that complex?!? This whole thing keeps getting more & more strange!!,” one said. Another added “This looks like she might be under the influence more so than a mental health issue.” Yet another added “It's obvious to me that she thought the door she was standing in front of with the food was her apartment. She was so blasted that she even entered into the door of that person's apartment after she realized the food order wasn't hers.”

Elena Moore missing case: What cops said Moore was reportedly seen on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at around 6:40pm at the Planet Fitness on 560 Whiteford Way. The woman was last seen walking in the parking lot of a nearby Publix, headed in the direction of Old Cherokee Road, at 9:17pm, on Thursday, ABC News reported.

Cops reported Moore was a ‘white female, 5’07 in height and approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes’. Authorities said she was last seen wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie with black athletic pants.