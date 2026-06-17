Who is Roy Hernandez? All on Daveigh Chase's boyfriend amid ‘The Ring’ star's sudden death at 35

Daveigh Chase, best known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 35, according to TMZ. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez has revealed that she had been battling meningitis and serious blood infections, which led to septic complications before her death. Daveigh Chase dies at 35 (GoFundme)

Following the news of her passing, many fans have been searching for details about her personal life.

Who is Roy Hernandez, Daveigh Chase's boyfriend? Roy Hernandez was Daveigh Chase's boyfriend and partner at the time of her death, according to Business Upturn. While Hernandez largely stayed out of the public spotlight during Chase's acting career.

Unlike Chase, Hernandez is not a widely recognized Hollywood figure and relatively little public information is available about his professional background or personal life, per Business Upturn. The couple appeared to maintain a private relationship away from media attention.

Hernandez told TMZ that Chase died on Tuesday from meningitis and an infection in her blood, which caused septic issues and led to her body shutting down. He also shared that she had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this month because of malnutrition.

Roy Hernandez is known for Geisha of Death (2015), Lumayo ka nga sa akin (2016) and Chain Mail (2015), as per IMDb.

Also Read: Rex Heuermann's chilling final words after sentencing as judge launches scathing attack; 'Coward'

A look back at Daveigh Chase's career Chase caught her big break in Hollywood early on, voicing Lilo in the hit Disney film Lilo & Stitch in 2002 and its follow-up TV show. She also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Spirited Away. Horror movie fans will recognize her from her performance as Samara Morgan, the main antagonist in the 2002 film The Ring, for which she won an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

Beginning in 2006, Chase earned a recurring role in the HBO series Big Love, which follows a fundamentalist, polygamist Mormon family. She played Rhonda Volmer in 32 episodes of the show during its five-season run, per TMZ.

Also Read: Spokane fire update: Over 300 acres wildfire, 12,000 evacuated; check map, latest on evacuation

Boyfriend shares emotional message about Chase's final days Hernandez launched a fundraising campaign to help support Chase during her health struggles. In the GoFundMe description, Hernandez described Chase as a "light" in his life, noting that while many know her as a talented child actor from Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away, and Donnie Darko, she had faced a difficult childhood, a painful falling out with her family, and struggled with bullying and safety while living in downtown LA.

Hernandez wrote that when the two met, he promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved, and that together they found moments of happiness and hope.

“Together, we found moments of happiness and hope” he wrote.