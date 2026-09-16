Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw's photos go viral as many mourn NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash deaths

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw are among the three dead after the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed on September 15. A third person on ground was also killed but the individual is yet to be identified. Another person was hurt and taken to a hospital but their condition remains unknown.

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw were identified as two of the three people who died in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash. (X/@Sofarrjo)

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NBC Los Angeles confirmed the news about Moreno and Marciniw on air. The helicopter they were in, was covering the crash in Chatsworth where an SUV ploughed into the side of a Metro bus, killing two.

Footage from moments before the chopper crash surfaced and Moreno could be heard asking Marciniw whether he could pull the helicopter up, even as the camera began to shake at the moment of impact. A cause for the helicopter crash is not known and the FAA and NTSB have taken over the investigation.

Deep Dive What led to the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash that killed Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw? The NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash occurred while covering a vehicle accident in Chatsworth, where an SUV collided with a Metro bus, resulting in multiple fatalities. Who were Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw in the context of the NBC helicopter crash? Eliana Moreno was an aerial photographer and reporter for NBC LA, while George Marciniw was a veteran helicopter pilot with over 30 years of experience, also flying for NBC Los Angeles. What has been the public's reaction following the deaths of Moreno and Marciniw? Many tributes have been shared online, mourning their loss, with colleagues and the public expressing heartbreak over the tragic accident involving the NBC helicopter.

Amid this photos of Moreno and Marciniw were shared widely online, with many offering tributes.

Eliana Moreno, George Marciniw photos shared online

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{{^usCountry}} One person shared a selfie taken by Moreno with Marciniw next to her. “Rest in peace Eliana Moreno & George Marciniw,” the person wrote followed with a heart emoticon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person shared a selfie taken by Moreno with Marciniw next to her. “Rest in peace Eliana Moreno & George Marciniw,” the person wrote followed with a heart emoticon. {{/usCountry}}

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Both the reporter and helicopter pilot were seen wearing jackets in what appeared to be a cloudy day.

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Another photo showed them on a sunny day, standing in front of the NBC LA chopper. “Extremely sad night in L.A.,” a page noted, putting a broken heart emoticon.

Also Read | Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw killed in NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash; colleagues pay touching tributes

The photo showed Marciniw in a blue long-sleeved tee shirt and light brown shorts, while Moreno wore a bright tank top dark blue jeans.

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Meanwhile, tributes poured in for both. “This is who Eliana was… she was the sweetest human… I’m heartbroken tonight RIP Eliana Moreno,” ABC 7's helicopter reporter wrote. A reporter for The California Post added “R.I.P. to my former colleague @NBCLA @elianamoreno . She was the best at her job and she loved it. Tragedy after tragedy today.”

Who were Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw?

Moreno was an aerial photographer and reporter. After graduating from Chapman University Moreno worked for NBC LA and TELEMUNDO 52 in Newschopper 4. She was based out of Orange County in Los Angeles.

Marciniw was a helicopter flight instructor for over 30 years and he had accumulated about 14,000 flight hours. The late chopper pilot's profile listed his base as Whiteman Airport in Southern California and identified him with Pacific Rotorways Helicopter Training. Apart from flying NBC Los Angeles, Marciniw also instructed new and experienced pilots.