Elijah Vue disappearance: Wisconsin boy's blanket found just miles away from where he vanished

Police have said that they have discovered a red and white plaid blanket which belonged to missing three-year-old Wisconsin boy Elijah Vue. Two Rivers Police Department said they found the clue just miles away from where Vue disappeared. Elijah Vue disappearance: Wisconsin boy's blanket was found just miles away from where he vanished (Two Rivers Police Department)

Vue vanished from an apartment in Two Rivers, Lake Michigan on the morning of February 20. Police found the blanket on Goodwin Road, east of County Road B in Manitowoc County, which is just 3.7 miles away from where Vue was last seen.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police department’s announcement

In a recent post on Facebook, Two Rivers Police Department wrote, “A red and white plaid blanket was located on Goodwin Rd east of County Road B, in Manitowoc County, earlier in this investigation. Today we can confirm the blanket is Elijah’s blanket. This blanket was located 3.7 miles from the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in the City of Two Rivers, where Elijah was reported missing on February 20th, 2024.”

It added, “We continue to request the public’s assistance in checking all urban and rural areas, including water, to find Elijah and locate any evidence related to his disappearance. Please continue to search and contact us immediately with any information you feel relevant through our tip line (844-267-6648), the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers P3 App, or our police department email.”

Vue went missing after his mom sent him to a male friend’s home for “disciplinary reasons.” He was last seen at the man’s house.

Vue’s mom Katrina Baur, and the male friend in question, Jesse Vang, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect in the case. They were formally charged on February 26. While Baur was charged with one count of neglecting a child and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, Vang was charged with one count of neglecting a child.