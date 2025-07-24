Eliotte Heinz's family devastated after heartbreaking update from Brownsville: ‘Unending kindness’

Eliotte Heinz's family got a heartbreaking update on Wednesday, days after the Wisconsin graduate student mysteriously went missing. She was last spotted leaving a waterfront bar on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that the 22-year-old was found dead in the Mississippi River in Brownsville. Eliotte Heinz was found dead in the Mississippi River on Wednesday(X)

Heinz was discovered in the river just before 10:30 AM local time, over 10 miles from where she was last seen. The student's disappearance had sparked an exhaustive four-day search operation. “This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search,” La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the state of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Elliotte.”

Security footage showed Eliotte Heinz walking near the Mississippi River waterfront, about a 30-minute walk from the bar. She then vanished. The 22-year-old was enrolled at Viterbo College. She was at the Bronco Bar on a night out with friends, who said she left around 2:30 AM on Sunday.

Heinz's cellphone was reportedly found by her friends during the search operation along the banks of the river. Viterbo University said the school would hold a memorial service for Eliotte.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of her,” Viterbo University President Dr Rick Trietley said. “Our hearts go out to Eliotte’s family. We hold them in our prayers and stand with them in their grief.”

Her mother, Amber, told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that her daughter was ‘beautiful inside and out’.

“She has got the biggest heart and unending kindness for everyone. I think that is noted by how many people have showed up for her," she said.

Police say that the investigation remains active. The cause of death is yet to be determined.