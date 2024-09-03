Elon Musk dubbed ‘so stupid’ for promoting bizarre sexist theory that suggests only ‘high T alpha males’ should…

Elon Musk, who is vocal about his opinions on several issues, has promoted sexist remarks in a latest controversy, suggesting that only “high T alpha males” should be the decision-makers and the ones to participate in democracy. Elon Musk reposted a post on X, featuring a screenshot of a theory that says “people who can't defend themselves physically (women and low T men)” are “very malleable to brute force manufactured consensus.(REUTERS)

Taking to X, the billionaire businessman reposted a post, featuring a screenshot of a theory that says “people who can't defend themselves physically (women and low T men)” are “very malleable to brute force manufactured consensus.”

“This is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making. Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think,” the post concluded, claiming that only “high T alpha males and aneurotypical people” are able to critically assess new information.

The screenshot was originally shared on 4chan in 2021. The title of the most current X post, “the Reich effect,” most likely alluding to the German state's formal name up until the end of World War 2.

Musk reposted the sexist post with the comment, “interesting observation,” which many have taken to mean that he might be endorsing the ideology. The highly contentious post has garnered 19 million views so far, with many female users taking offense at the notion that they are incapable of forming their own opinions and many others saying it is based on obsolete stereotypes.

Musk faces flak for endorsing sexist theory

As Musk's post has sparked a lot of criticism online. One X user commented, “I love how he's so stupid that he believes saying 'interesting observation' gives him some sort of plausible deniability.”

Calling out the hypocrisy of the Tesla CEO, another user quipped, “Amazing how all of these 'free-thinking alpha males' reach the same conclusions on everything.”

“I’m a woman and I ask “is the true?” all the time, dipshit. For instance, “is this absurd opinion that’s written as fact true?” NO!,” a third user wrote, while the fourth one added, “Critical thinking isn’t exclusive to a select few; it’s enriched by the varied experiences of all people. A thriving society draws strength from inclusion, not elitism.”

Yann LeCun, chief AI expert at Meta, asked Musk, “So, you've gone full-throttle sexist now?” He then pointed out errors in the hypothesis.

Next day, Musk posted a meme on X that echoed his worries about people's growing incapacity to create independent ideas and beliefs.