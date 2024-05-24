Elon Musk makes chilling AI prediction as he opens up about his ‘biggest fear and hope’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday revealed his biggest fear and biggest hope while making a grim forecast about artificial intelligence. US businessman Elon Musk addresses participants via videoconference during the 8th edition of the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on May 23, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking via webcam at VivaTech 2024 in Paris, Musk talked about the future of AI, warning attendees that it will take over the majority of their work. He also issued a chilling warning to parents by stressing that technology is harming children.

According to the billionaire, "none of us will have a job" when AI will evolve and grow. “If you want to do a job that's kinda like a hobby, you can do a job. But otherwise, AI and the robots will provide any goods and services that you want.”

Calling AI is "biggest fear", the Space X CEO stated that his "biggest hope is Mars" and he intends to send people to Mars "probably within 10 years, maybe seven to eight".

Artificial intelligence has advanced swiftly in recent years. However, researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab discovered in January that organisations are embracing AI at a much slower rate than experts projected and worried.

According to CNN, experts believe that AI cannot replace certain vocations that demand high degrees of cognitive ability, such as teachers, professionals in psychology, and creatives.

Elon Musk asks ‘Does your life have meaning?’ if….

During the conference, Musk mentioned Ian Banks' 'Culture Book Series,' which offers a utopian dramatised view at a community run by modern technology, and called it the most genuine and "best envisioning of a future AI."

He went on to ask if humans could be satisfied with a life without jobs and careers, stressing that "if computers and robots can do everything better than you, does your life have any meaning?"

The US businessman, however, added that he believes that there is "perhaps still a role for humans in this – in that we may give AI meaning."

Issuing a stern warning to parents against letting their kids use technology, he advised them to limit their children's time on social media.

Musk's prediction about artificial intelligence comes after he stated that "AI will be smarter than any human by the end of 2025".

"There would be no shortage of goods or services," the X owner said on the future of AI.