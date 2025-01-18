Elon Musk reacts to OpenAI whistleblower's mother's chilling claims at Tucker Carlson show

Poornima Ramarao, the mother of Indian-origin whistleblower and former OpenAI researcher Suchir Balaji, has accused the AI giant of “attacking and killing” her son. Mother of whistleblower Suchir Balaji accuses OpenAI of murder after his suspicious death in an interview with Tucker Carlson.(The Tucker Carlson Show)

Notably, while sitting with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Poornima made serious allegations, claiming her son had incriminating documents against OpenAI and was killed to prevent their exposure.

Elon Musk took to X to share the Carlson interview and calling it “Extremely concerning.”

Earlier, Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna has also called for a “full and transparent” FBI investigation following Poornima's claims. “I am heartbroken by your loss. Given your very serious concerns about foul play, I do believe that there should be a full and transparent investigation into the death by the FBI or appropriate agency,” he posted.

One of the main critics of OpenAI’s ethical practices, Suchir Balaji, was discovered dead in his San Francisco apartment on his birthday in November. Staying at OpenAI for almost four years, he quit in August 2023, complaining about the company’s change to a profit-oriented business.

Balaji had complained about the company in the New York Times interview. The San Francisco Police Department has since reopened the case as an “active investigation” but has not provided any additional information.

Cops initially reported his death was a suicide, but his family has since called for an FBI investigation, citing lapses in the inquiry and alleging foul play. His parents repeatedly stated, “We demand the FBI step in to uncover the truth.”

OpenAI whistleblower's mother says 'It's a homicide' not suicide

Poornima claims that the FBI “just ignored everything that showed murder and picked up everything that showed suicide.”

“My son celebrated his birthday a day before he died. What more do we need to give on account that he was in a happy mood?” she questioned the suicide ruling by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, adding that her son had received a birthday gift from his father the same day he was found dead. She asserted, “My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him,” and claimed “some documents were missing” after his death.

Balaji's mom accused OpenAI, alleging, “Everybody is suppressed, nobody is ready to come up and tell the truth. Even the attorneys have been made to say that it is a suicide.”

“It took them (authorities) more than 14 minutes to determine the cause of death and tell me that it was a suicide.”

“It's a homicide, obviously,” she claimed, and added, “We have enough reasons to believe that coming from the private autopsy; it's not a suicide at all.”

Poornima also alleged that her son’s apartment was ransacked and showed signs of a struggle. She said, “Someone hit him in the bathroom. There were blood spots,” concluding that “It was cold-blooded murder declared by authorities as suicide.”