Elon Musk accused of anti-Semitism for backing X user accusing Jews of ‘hatred against whites’: ‘Have you no shame?'

Elon Musk is being accused of promoting anti-Semitism on social media for agreeing to a comment that spoke about Jewish communities’ “hatred against whites.” The post, shared by a user named Charles Weber, is a video where a father is seen calling out his son for the online hatred his son has spewed, and blasting him for his rhetoric. Elon Musk is being accused of promoting anti-Semitism on social media for agreeing to a comment that spoke about Jewish communities’ “hatred against whites (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":,” the video is captioned. “You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…”

An X user was quick to criticise the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism campaign video in the comment section, saying, “Okay.Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

The user added, “I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh** now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

‘You have said the actual truth’

In the same thread, Musk wrote, “You have said the actual truth”.

“The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel,” the billionaire later added. “This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.”

‘Have you no shame?’

Users blasted Musk in the comment section, with one user saying, “What are you talking about Elon? What he's saying about Jewish communities is false. The "actual truth"? What's wrong with you,” one user wrote. “Have you no shame?” said another. “Wow. This is antisemitism, straight up,” said one user.

“Jewish communities have done no such thing and it is antisemetic to assert this,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is beyond disappointing from you, again”. “This is not the truth,” another wrote.

