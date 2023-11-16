close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Elon Musk accused of anti-Semitism for backing X user accusing Jews of ‘hatred against whites’: ‘Have you no shame?'

Elon Musk accused of anti-Semitism for backing X user accusing Jews of ‘hatred against whites’: ‘Have you no shame?'

BySumanti Sen
Nov 16, 2023 07:48 AM IST

“You have said the actual truth," Elon Musk said, agreeing with the post

Elon Musk is being accused of promoting anti-Semitism on social media for agreeing to a comment that spoke about Jewish communities’ “hatred against whites.” The post, shared by a user named Charles Weber, is a video where a father is seen calling out his son for the online hatred his son has spewed, and blasting him for his rhetoric.

Elon Musk is being accused of promoting anti-Semitism on social media for agreeing to a comment that spoke about Jewish communities’ “hatred against whites (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Elon Musk is being accused of promoting anti-Semitism on social media for agreeing to a comment that spoke about Jewish communities’ “hatred against whites (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":,” the video is captioned. “You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

An X user was quick to criticise the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism campaign video in the comment section, saying, “Okay.Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

The user added, “I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh** now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is.”

‘You have said the actual truth’

In the same thread, Musk wrote, “You have said the actual truth”.

“The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel,” the billionaire later added. “This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.”

‘Have you no shame?’

Users blasted Musk in the comment section, with one user saying, “What are you talking about Elon? What he's saying about Jewish communities is false. The "actual truth"? What's wrong with you,” one user wrote. “Have you no shame?” said another. “Wow. This is antisemitism, straight up,” said one user.

“Jewish communities have done no such thing and it is antisemetic to assert this,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is beyond disappointing from you, again”. “This is not the truth,” another wrote.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out