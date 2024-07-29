Elon Musk warns US against ‘very real’ risk after Kamala Harris' ‘shameful’ message on Venezuela election

Elon Musk, who endorsed Donald Trump shortly after an assassination attempt on him at a rally in Pennsylvania, has warned the United States of “very real” risk if Kamala Harris becomes the country's next president. Elon Musk, a staunch critic of US Vice President Kamala Harris, has revamped his attack on Harris since she announced her bid for presidency following President Joe Biden's exit from the race.(AP)

Musk, a staunch critic of the US Vice President, has revamped his attack on Harris since she announced her bid for presidency following President Joe Biden's exit from the race.

The latest attack against Harris comes in the backdrop of Nicolas Maduro's presidency win in Venezuela for a third term. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken raised “serious concerns” of United States, stating that the Venezuelan election result declaring Maduro the winner is “not accurate.” “We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” he stated in Japan.

Harris has a message for Venezuelan people

Harris faced backlash on X for posting a message, in which she said that the choice of the Venezuelans must be respected as the opposition has been pointing out anomalies since Maduro was proclaimed the winner.

“The United States stands with the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today’s historic presidential election,” she wrote.

“The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future for the people of Venezuela,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Musk endorsed the post of political commentator, Gunther Eagleman, who shared Harris' tweet and wrote: “United States will become Venezuela if Trump is not elected.”

Resharing Eagleman's post, the billionaire wrote: “I think the risk of this is very real.”

Kamala Harris under fire for ‘shameful’ message on Venezuela

Several social media users found Harris' message ambiguous as it was unclear whether she was endorsing Maduro.

Expressing their outrage over Harris' remarks, many people questioned her the need to make such a post. “US politicians like Kamala Harris think they can decide for Venezuelans. That's why Venezuela has a revolution. They no longer want to take orders from the US empire. The people have voted for socialism and independence against fascism and colonialism,” one person commented.

“Where’s your post about the 12 children killed in Israel?” another asked.

“Reimpose sanctions. Your administration lifted them. You released Maduro's nephews from prison. You released terrorist financier Alex Saab from U.S. custody. Actions. Not words,” a third user chimed in.

While the fourth user wrote: “You stay silent on the blatant election fraud? Shameful!” the fifth one said, “Why are we hearing this from you? Are you the president now?”