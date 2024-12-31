Elon Musk's $2,000-a-night stay at Trump's Mar-a-Lago again fuels controversy

Elon Musk has reportedly been renting a cottage on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has publicly acknowledged Musk's presence at Mar-a-Lago, hinting at a close relationship as the billionaire navigates the political landscape(Reuters file photo)

The New York Times reported that Musk is staying in Banyan, a cottage located just a few hundred feet from the estate’s main house. Sources with knowledge of the costs claim the nightly price for the luxurious accommodation is at least $2,000.

Washington is increasingly concerned about how close Musk is to Trump: Is Musk influencing him during this transition? The Tesla boss has been seen at personnel meetings, joined discussions with foreign leaders and helped torpedo a bipartisan spending bill from Congress.

Relationship between Musk and Trump appears to be flourishing

Trump himself has been vocal about Musk’s proximity, boasting that the world’s richest man is “renting” one of the estate’s cottages. Mar-a-Lago boasts several such accommodations, which have previously housed members of Trump’s inner circle, including Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Musk reportedly moved into the cottage around Election Day and joined Trump and several MAGA figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, to watch the election results. He stayed through Christmas before leaving but is expected to return early in the new year.

While the exact cost of Musk’s stay remains undisclosed, it’s noted that Mar-a-Lago guests typically receive their bills only at the end of their visit.

Recently, Trump posted a message to Musk on Truth Social, alluding an invitation from fellow billionaire Bill Gates: “Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and X! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!”, signing the post “DJT.”

“X” seemingly refers to Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii. During his stay, Musk has been accompanied by two of his children and their nannies. Sources say that the billionaire has also come with some unusual demands, for instance, asks to be provided with meals at unexpected odd hours.