Elon Musk's DOGE leaks classified govt information to entire world, intel officers blame '25-year-old programmers...'

Billionaire Elon Musk's newly-launched website the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) accidentally posted classified government information about the US intelligence agency, sending shockwaves among the intelligence community. Elon Musk's DOGE website, which became operational on Wednesday, provides information about federal staff, including budgetary specifics and employee headcounts.(AFP)

The website, which became operational on Wednesday, provides information about federal staff, including budgetary specifics and employee headcounts.

Military and intelligence agencies are not included in the site's employment data, according to a note at the bottom, but HuffPost revealed that classified workforce information remains viewable.

The HuffPost report further stated that the website released information regarding the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the government intelligence organisation responsible for developing and launching American surveillance satellites. The NRO's manpower and budget were also available on the DOGE's website despite being classified.

The NRO is the only agency out of 18 intel agencies whose data is available on the site.

Intel officers express worries over data leak

Following this, government workers and intelligence officers are rushing to see if more confidential data has been leaked.

“DOGE just posted secret NOFURN [not releasable to foreign nationals] info on their website about [intelligence community] headcount, so currently people are scrambling to check if their info has been accessed,” an anonymous Defense Intelligence Agency official told the outlet.

There are significant questions over how Musk's team obtained the data and whether it should have been made public. The website's creators may not have understood what they were dealing with, according to worried intelligence authorities.

“These 25-year-old programmers, I don’t think they have enough experience to know what they don’t know,” one aide told HuffPost.

Reacting to the data leak, a spokesperson for the NRO said: “We defer to the Department of Government Efficiency for comment on the release of information posted on DOGE.gov.”

Musk's DOGE website got hacked as WH reacts to data leak

Musk's DOGE also got indulged in another controversy, hackers uploaded hoax statements on the site. “This is a joke of a .gov site,” the message read, adding that “THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN -roro.”

A White House spokeswoman claimed that detractors were disseminating false information. “DOGE did not share classified information, any assertion to the contrary is a lie,” they stated in a statement. They maintained that there is no danger to security and that DOGE is only attempting to be transparent about the expenditures of the government.

Meanwhile, several X users and Democrats blasted DOGE over the leak of secret data.