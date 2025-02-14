Who is Joe Gebbia? Airbnb’s co-founder joining Elon Musk’s DOGE, know about his impressive net worth

Billionaire Joe Gebbia is set to join President Donald Trump-led administration in a bid to assist his close friend Elon Musk in cutting expenses of the government. Joe Gebbia has reportedly started working with Musk as he showed up at the headquarter of the Office of Personnel Management in downtown Washington, D.C on Friday morning.(AP)

According to the New York Times, the co-founder of Airbnb is said to be entering the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to support Musk in downsizing the federal employees and federal budget.

Gebbia has reportedly started working with Musk as he showed up at the headquarter of the Office of Personnel Management in downtown Washington, D.C on Friday morning.

The 43-year-old Gebbia's precise position within DOGE or the administration is still unknown. He is the most recent billionaire or businessman without political experience to actively participate in bringing about significant reform in the Trump administration.

His joining highlights a trend in which Trump embraces high-profile wealthy people, particularly in the technology sector, with whom he may have had tense ties in the past.

In addition to Musk, Trump has cultivated friendships with Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

Know about Gebbia’s net worth and his startup

According to the UK Independent, Gebbia has a net worth of approximately $8.5 billion. Besides co-founding Airbnb, he started an entity called Samara that offers additional tiny dwellings to properties. He is also a board member of Musk's Tesla.

In the past, Gebbia has backed Democratic candidates like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

In 2018, Gebbia and his fellow Airbnb co-founder released a statement against the first Trump administration, denouncing his administration's anti-immigration policies as “heartless, cruel, immoral, and counter to American values.” However, his political lineage has taken a U-turn just like Musk, who now identifies himself as a Republican and a staunch Trump supporter.

Gebbia recently acknowledged that anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. played a key role in his decision to vote for Trump.

Taking to X, he often supported DOGE against condemnation and complimented it, calling it “unbelievable” that people are demonstrating against it.