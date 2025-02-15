Elon Musk's father claims Tesla boss surely ‘going to shoot me’ if he ‘hears this’ in wild interview

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has openly slammed his son’s parenting, calling him a neglectful father who hasn’t been present for his many children. The Tesla boss previously stated that his father had done “almost every evil thing you can possibly think of.” Elon Musk and his father, Errol Musk. (Reuters, Instagram/@joshwideawake)

While sitting for a Wide Awake podcast, Errol was asked if he believed his son was a good father. He responded bluntly, “No, he hasn’t been a good father. The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny. If Elon hears this, he’s going to shoot me or something.”

Elon Musk's father criticizes his parenting

Elon’s first child, Nevada Alexander, passed away at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). “Then he had five children, each one had their own nanny. It was a weird situation. He didn’t spend enough time with them,” Errol added.

“The result is the boys and Kimbal’s two boys grew up not able to cross a street. Even the street outside, my daughters would say, ‘Dad, you won’t believe it. Elon’s kids and Kimbal’s boys, they can’t cross the road. We have to hold their hands across the road when they’re like 14 years old, can’t cross the road,’” Errol Musk, who fathered Elon with Maye Musk in 1971, claimed.

Errol then claimed that this upbringing might be linked to why one of Kimbal’s children and one of Elon’s are transgender. “Elon’s got to deal with it. It’s, it’s a bit worrying,” he remarked.

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, has been vocal in her criticism of him. Now 20 years old, she has distanced herself from her father after reaching adulthood. Her mother, Justine Musk, shares six children with Elon.

Elon has frequently brought his children into the public eye

Recently, the Tesla boss was seen taking his young son X to a press conference in the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump. He also brought three of his children—X, Azure, and Strider—to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

Elon’s ex-partner, musician Grimes, expressed her disapproval of their son X’s increasing public exposure. “He should not be in public like this,” she wrote on Musk’s social media platform, X. Musk has fathered 12 children with different partners.