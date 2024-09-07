Elon Musk's social media platform X suffers brief global outage, users face access issues

Elon Musk's social media platform X was back up on Saturday after it suffered an outage that lasted less than an hour, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com. Elon Musk's X: There were more than 8,200 reports at the peak of the X outage at 10:31 a.m. ET.

The website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed less than 164 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT).

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for outside regular business hours.

This is a breaking news