Epic Games aims to ‘fight’ Apple over ‘absurd’ app approval decision

Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, has declared its intention to continue its battle against Apple regarding changes the tech giant reportedly wants to make to Epic's app store. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has expressed his frustration with Apple's approval conditions, vowing to fight against the changes.

This ongoing conflict stems from Apple’s initial rejection of Epic’s marketplace app, which was later reversed after public criticism from Epic Games’ chief executive, Tim Sweeney, who called the situation “absurd.”



According to some reports, this approval is only temporary. Apple is allegedly requiring Epic to make changes in a future update due to concerns that some of the in-app buttons closely resemble the design of Apple’s own store, potentially confusing users. Mainly the “install” and “in-app purchase” buttons.

However, Apple refuted the allegations that it does not allow such similarities in design.

This latest conflict is part of a long-running dispute between the two companies centered around Apple’s control over the App Store on the iPhone and iPad. Epic Games has long argued that Apple's practices are unfair and anti-competitive.

EU's Digital Markets Act forces Apple to allow third-party app stores

The introduction of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union has significantly altered the landscape, imposing new rules aimed at preventing major tech companies from monopolizing digital markets. As a result, Apple has been forced to allow European users to download iPhone apps from stores not operated by the company, a move it has resisted for years.

Last week, Epic Games claimed that Apple's initial decision to reject their app violated the DMA and disputed Apple’s assertion that its design was too similar to Apple’s.

Tim Sweeney expressed his frustration over the reports of Apple’s approval being only temporary, stating that the “saga has taken a turn towards the absurd.”

He wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post, “Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and are demanding we change the buttons in the next version – which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We’ll fight this.”

Epic Games reiterated, “Apple has told some press channels that, though they have approved our current EGS (Epic Games Store) iOS App for notarisation, they are still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version. Epic is disputing this.”