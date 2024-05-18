Fallout fever hits Fortnite, Epic Games drops clues

The buildup and tidbits have been all over the place lately, spilling the beans that Fallout would be in Fortnite, thus confirming a rumour about a collaboration between Epic's Battle Royale and the iconic RPG from Bethesda. However, the discussion of a collab in the Twitter Space between them both has been on the lips of fans since the premiering of the Fallout TV show produced by Amazon Prime last month. Epic Games confirms Fallout collaboration for Fortnite, hinting at themed goodies(X/Fortnite)

The official revelation today showed that the wasteland will actually come to Fortnite!

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The specifics of what this collab will bring to the Fortnite universe remain shrouded in mystery.

Epic Games has kept a tight lip on the details. Usually, such collaborations have brought a plethora of themed goodies to Fortnite’s virtual shelves, including player skins, back blings, weapon skins, and emotes, all inspired by the collaborating franchise and available for purchase in the game’s item shop.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish x Fortnite: How to get Green Roots, Ultra Violet and Red Roots skins?

Fortnite's official X (formerly Twitter) account released something to please the community itching for more today. It can be clearly seen that the costume not only includes the famous power armour of Fallout but also includes an impressive industrial landscape in the background. The post teased fans but still declined to provide an actual release date by simply including two emojis-a winking face and a thumbs up- in the caption line. This has always been our go-to gesture to pay tribute to Vault Boy, the mascot that has been cherished by the fans for decades.

What will Fallout X Fortnite look like?

Several gamers are wondering which Fallout series Epic Games will feature, or they will just take a nod from the live-action series.

Despite the flurry of inquiries, Epic Games has remained silent. Fallout 76, the franchise’s latest entry, is considered an unlikely muse due to its polarizing reception, which leaves Fallout 4 as a probable source of inspiration.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish, Snoop Doog and Fantastic 4 starring Pedro Pascal are coming to Fortnite, leak claims

Yet, it’s entirely feasible that the collaboration will draw from the rich tapestry of the entire Fallout universe, cherry-picking fan-favourite elements to incorporate into Fortnite’s offerings. This approach wouldn’t be unprecedented; Epic has previously curated cosmetic bundles from franchises like Family Guy and Resident Evil, blending various elements from different iterations within those series.

The battle royal also selling ‘Fortnite Festival’ rhythm mode, known for its ‘Jam Tracks.’