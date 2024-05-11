Billie Eilish x Fortnite: How to get Green Roots, Ultra Violet and Red Roots skins?

Epic Games has added another celebrity to the popular game Fortnite. Following a slew of music icons like Lady Gaga and Eminem, Billie Eilish is the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 3. After initial rumours around the Bad Guy hitmaker's appearance in the game, Fortnite kicked off the festival on April 23, with Eilish headlining the new season. Billie Eilish x Fortnite: Here's how to get Green Roots, Ultra Violet, and Red Roots skins(Fortnite)

How to get Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite?

Eilish's character is available with three skin variants- Green Roots, Ultra Violet, and Red Roots. Here's how you can get them:

Green Roots

The Ocean Eyes crooner's character made its debut in Fortnite Festival Season 3 with the Green Roots base skin. To get the skin, you must purchase the Premium Reward Track, which is available for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Season pass. Upon completion of various quests, you will be able to collect points required to earn exclusive Billie Eilish-themed rewards.

You can also purchase the featured cosmetics from the Fortnite item shop, either individually for 500 V-Bucks each or the entire set as part of the Royal Bundle (You Should See Me in a Crown Emote, Bad Guy Emote, Therefore I am Jam Track, and Happier Than Ever Jam Track) for 1,500 V-bucks.

Ultra Violet

The Ultra Violet skin is an alternative style option for the Green Roots skin. However, it is different from the latter, as to unlock it, you have to grind for 11,000 Fortnite Festival points. If you are short on time or have enough to splurge, the quickest option to claim the skin would be to purchase every level with V-Bucks.

Red Roots

Lastly, the final skin variant, Red Roots, is also available for purchase on the item shop for 1,500 V-bucks. The dark theme comes with an exclusive Girl Wings Back Bling to complement the Red Roots skin, which features Eilish with red and black hair and a matching baseball cap. The character's outfit includes a black tank top with red accents paired with matching basketball shorts.

You can purchase the entire Red Roots cosmetic set as the Billie Eilish Bundle (Red Roots Billie Outfit, Good-Girl Wings Back Bling, Sharky Shawl Back Bling, Flame Drum & Red Guitar) for 2,300 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can purchase each item individually, ranging from 400 to 800 V-Bucks.