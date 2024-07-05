Is Fortnite down for you? Check and fix the server status with us in US and beyond

New pop culture additions, weapons, and other fun additions are made every season in Fortnite, freeing players’ addiction to battle royale game, LEGO Fortnite in the long run, and now Reload mode. Miss Bunny Penny Outfit for Fortnite's Easter Spring Breakout event(Epic Games)

However, with the huge number of players, sometimes servers may encounter drooling. Many times, when you’re attempting to play Fortnite and run into some problems, the problem is on the side of the servers.

Here’s HindustanTimes.com sums up a detailed guide on how you can check Fortnite's server status to determine if the problem is on Epic Games' end.

How to check Fortnite server status

If you’re having trouble staying in a game or are repeatedly getting disconnected, the servers could be to blame. Servers can go down for various reasons, such as high traffic, game bugs, or issues with your WiFi connection.

To check if the problem lies with Epic Games' servers, follow these steps:

Epic Games server status page: The most reliable source for checking Fortnite's server status is Epic Games' server status page. Just hit {https://status.epicgames.com/} on your preferred browser, and on this page, you can click to see a comprehensive list of all game aspects along with their current status. If everything is functioning correctly, you will see “Operational” in green next to each service, including game services, the Item Shop, and matchmaking.

Epic Games' status check page(Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite and other modes : This page also allows you to check the status of LEGO Fortnite and other standalone game modes.

: This page also allows you to check the status of LEGO Fortnite and other standalone game modes. Third-party sites: If Epic's status page indicates everything is “Operational” but you are still experiencing issues, you can check third-party sites like Down Detector. These platforms can provide information on specific server issues in your area that Epic might not have addressed yet.

Down Detector's Fortnite server status checking page in picture(Down Detector)



You can also follow an X (formerly Twitter) handle, Fortnite Status, to check if developers have planned any maintenance.

How to fix Fortnite server issues

If the server problems are due to a game bug or an issue on Epic's side, you will need to wait for the developers to resolve the problem. However, if the issue seems to be on your end, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can try:

