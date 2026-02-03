Epstein files: Tom Cruise's Eyes Wide Shut clips resurface amid Rothschild mention; 'world run by elite pedophile cult'

The latest documents related to Jeffrey Epstein show interactions with the Rothschild family, sparking buzz among many. The Department of Justice released the latest tranche of documents associated with the late convicted child sex offender on Friday. The mention of the Rothschild family in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein have led many to recall scenes from Tom Cruise's Eyes Wide Shut. (X/@AFpost, X/@MovieEndorser)

Many were surprised to find the mention of the Rothschilds, the German-Jewish banking dynasty, who amassed massive financial influence in the 19th century. Given the appearance of the Rothschild name, many have recalled Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick's movie Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

The 1999 movie is about a man who joins an underground group that is obsessed with sex and finds he cannot leave so easily. Cruise plays the protagonist, and there have been many theories linking the movie to Epstein's activities. The Hollywood Reporter did a story on how Eyes Wide Shut predicted the Epstein saga.

Also Read | Nicole Kidman had to be coaxed into sex with Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut “There’s so many conspiracy theories out there now, it’s hard to know what’s to be believed and what isn’t,” Larry Smith, the director of photography said on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast.

What added fuel to the fire is that Kubrick died days after the movie was made. Eyes Wide Shut is based on Arthur Schnitzler's 1926 novella Dream Story. While he passed away due to a heart attack there were unfounded claims that the very powerful people he'd depicted in the film had silenced him. These same conspiracy theorists have drawn other parallels, comparing Epstein to Sydney Pollack's Victor Ziegler, an upper-class financier in the movie.

Eyes Wide Shut clips go viral One person sharing a clip wrote “In the film Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Stanley Kubrick depicted some of the sacrificial rituals performed by the elite, which coincide with what is revealed in the Epstein files. Kubrick died at his home a few days after filming that movie.”

Another added, “After new Epstein files we can safely say that Eyes Wide Shut wasn't fiction.”