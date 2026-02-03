Epstein files: Tom Cruise's Eyes Wide Shut clips resurface amid Rothschild mention; 'world run by elite pedophile cult'
The latest documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that have been released by the DOJ include mention of the Rothschilds, the German-Jewish banking dynasty.
The latest documents related to Jeffrey Epstein show interactions with the Rothschild family, sparking buzz among many. The Department of Justice released the latest tranche of documents associated with the late convicted child sex offender on Friday.
Many were surprised to find the mention of the Rothschilds, the German-Jewish banking dynasty, who amassed massive financial influence in the 19th century. Given the appearance of the Rothschild name, many have recalled Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick's movie Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.
The 1999 movie is about a man who joins an underground group that is obsessed with sex and finds he cannot leave so easily. Cruise plays the protagonist, and there have been many theories linking the movie to Epstein's activities. The Hollywood Reporter did a story on how Eyes Wide Shut predicted the Epstein saga.
“There’s so many conspiracy theories out there now, it’s hard to know what’s to be believed and what isn’t,” Larry Smith, the director of photography said on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast.
What added fuel to the fire is that Kubrick died days after the movie was made. Eyes Wide Shut is based on Arthur Schnitzler's 1926 novella Dream Story. While he passed away due to a heart attack there were unfounded claims that the very powerful people he'd depicted in the film had silenced him. These same conspiracy theorists have drawn other parallels, comparing Epstein to Sydney Pollack's Victor Ziegler, an upper-class financier in the movie.
Eyes Wide Shut clips go viral
One person sharing a clip wrote “In the film Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Stanley Kubrick depicted some of the sacrificial rituals performed by the elite, which coincide with what is revealed in the Epstein files. Kubrick died at his home a few days after filming that movie.”
Another added, “After new Epstein files we can safely say that Eyes Wide Shut wasn't fiction.”
Notably, rituals and sacrifices are also mentioned in the documents linked to Epstein, and one yacht party is described where people were allegedly eating feces from intestines. 'George Bush 1' happens to be mentioned in the same document.
However, it is not just the ritualistic or thematic parallels that have driven the conversation about Eyes Wide Shut. The mention of the Rothschild family in the Epstein documents has sparked a much wider conversation.
“Epstein in an email to Peter Thiel: ‘As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds…’ Yeah, the Rothschilds—the same banking dynasty that basically engineered modern Israel via the Balfour Declaration. The very same Rothschilds whose creepy mansion showed up in Eyes Wide Shut during that elite occult ritual scene. The rabbit hole is deep,” another wrote.
Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire, England served as the exterior filming location for the orgy mansion in Kubrick's movie. Notably, the Rothschilds in 1972 held a Surrealist Ball at Chateau de Ferrières. Among those in attendance was Marisa Berenson, who starred in Kubrick's Barry Lyndon.
How are the Rothschilds mentioned in Epstein documents?
Epstein and Peter Thiel's communication is not the only time the Rothschilds are mentioned in the documents.
Another document details a business dealing between Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild of the Rothschild group. A person sharing this document on X remarked “Newly discovered Epstein Files show Jeffrey Epstein had a business relationship with the Rothschild family. The world is run by an elite pedophile cult.”
Epstein also communicated with Ariane de Rothschild saying that the Ukraine ‘upheaval’ should provide ‘many opportunities’, amid the Crimea crisis in 2014.
