Eric Swalwell allegations: What are the sexual misconduct claims against him? 10 key points

Allegations of sexual misconduct against US Congressman Eric Swalwell have surfaced in recent reports, drawing attention around his political future. The claims involve multiple women and range from inappropriate communication to alleged sexual assault.

California gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA answers a question from University of California student during a town hall meeting in Sacramento.(AP)

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The controversy comes at a critical moment, as Swalwell remains a contender in California’s governor’s race.

Several of the women said they were initially reluctant to speak out due to fears of retaliation and the power dynamics involved.

Swalwell has denied all allegations, calling them “false” and politically motivated. His legal team has also issued cease-and-desist notices to some accusers. Here are 10 key points about the allegations:

1. Former staffer alleges rape in 2024

A former aide alleged that Eric Swalwell raped her while she was heavily intoxicated in 2024, telling CNN she tried to resist and repeatedly said no.

2. Second alleged incident dates back to 2019

The same woman said that in 2019, while still working for him, she woke up naked in a hotel room with no memory of what happened, but believed sexual contact had occurred, according to CNN.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ‘He actually responded’: Influencer's chilling allegations against Eric Swalwell amid sexual assault row 3. Claims of repeated non-consensual encounters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ‘He actually responded’: Influencer's chilling allegations against Eric Swalwell amid sexual assault row 3. Claims of repeated non-consensual encounters {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She described two separate instances of non-consensual sexual contact, both tied to intoxication, including the alleged assault in 2024. 4. Allegations of unwanted physical advances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She described two separate instances of non-consensual sexual contact, both tied to intoxication, including the alleged assault in 2024. 4. Allegations of unwanted physical advances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another woman told CNN that Swalwell kissed her and touched her leg without consent during a night out before she later became highly intoxicated in his hotel room. 5. Accusations of unsolicited explicit messages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another woman told CNN that Swalwell kissed her and touched her leg without consent during a night out before she later became highly intoxicated in his hotel room. 5. Accusations of unsolicited explicit messages {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several women alleged that Swalwell sent them unsolicited sexual or nude messages after initially connecting over politics or social media. 6. Use of disappearing-message platforms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several women alleged that Swalwell sent them unsolicited sexual or nude messages after initially connecting over politics or social media. 6. Use of disappearing-message platforms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some accusers said more explicit exchanges took place on platforms like Snapchat, where messages automatically disappear, according to media reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some accusers said more explicit exchanges took place on platforms like Snapchat, where messages automatically disappear, according to media reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘He actually responded’: Influencer's chilling allegations against Eric Swalwell amid sexual assault row

7. Pattern of escalating interactions

Women described a pattern in which conversations allegedly shifted from professional or political discussions to increasingly sexual messages over time.

8. Power dynamics cited by accusers

Some women said they initially engaged with him because of his political influence and status, describing feeling “starstruck” before interactions allegedly turned inappropriate, according to CNN.

9. Incidents often linked to alcohol

Multiple accounts described situations where the women were intoxicated or had limited memory of events when the alleged misconduct took place.

10. Partial corroboration of timelines

CNN said it reviewed text messages, medical records, and accounts from friends and family that supported elements of at least one accuser’s timeline, though the allegations remain unproven.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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