Erika Kirk announces she's meeting Candace Owens privately amid ongoing feud, ‘Have agreed that…’

Erika Kirk has announced that she and Candace Owens are meeting for a private discussion on Monday, December 15. This comes amid a public feud between the two over Owens’ conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s murder. Erika Kirk announces she's meeting Candace Owens privately amid ongoing feud(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

“Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” Erika wrote on X.

Sharing Erika’s post, Owens wrote, “I am very much looking forward to this discussion.”

Erika Kirk vs. Candace Owens

During a recent conversation moderated by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, Erika had a one-word response for Owens and others spreading conspiracy theories about her husband’s murder. "Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop,” Erika said.

Owens has been making headlines for various explosive claims she made after Kirk’s assassination, including the fact that she does not believe Robinson killed him. In an interview with CNN journalist Elle Reeve, Owens said, “I think that in the coming weeks there's going to be a lot of financial reports that are coming out and I first and foremost do not believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. I want to be very clear on that. Whether he was involved, I think the answer is yes. I think that's obvious.”

Owens also said she wants a “war” with Turning Point USA and everyone that surrounded Kirk on the day of his assassination. She said in her podcast, “So allow me to be very explicit. Okay. I want war with all of you. Okay. All of you. And there's a reason I'm going to get to that reason a little bit.”

“I want more with all of you,” she continued. “So write your articles, issue your statements, email the white house, reach out for comments. Okay.”

Owens added, “Say whatever it is you want to say about me. I want more with all of you because I know, I know this isn't right. And there is no way you are going to convince me and the rest of the world that all of this is normal. We're not just going to keep on going and jump into a succession plan. We're going to figure out what the hell happened on September 10th.”

During the same podcast, Owens shared footage of a Kirk employee, saying he rushed to take a selfie video moments after the Turning Point USA founder was shot dead. "They just shot Charlie. He's dead,” the man said in the video. Owens called the man’s actions “suspicious.”