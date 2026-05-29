Erika Kirk shuts down Blake Wynn 'boyfriend' rumors: 'Charlie's love will last a lifetime'

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk shut down claims that she had a new boyfriend by the name of Blake Wynn. The claim was made by an X account going by Project Constitution which has in the past put out speculations surrounding Erika Kirk, TPUSA, and its deceased founder Charlie Kirk.

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk shut down rumors of her having a boyfriend by the name of Blake Wynn.(AP)

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Notably, Erika was widowed last year after Charlie was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September. Since then, she's become the TPUSA CEO and her personal life has come under immense scrutiny. Earlier claims were made about her time on Bravo's Summer House as well.

Here's what was claimed about Erika Kirk and alleged boyfriend Blake Wynn.

What was said about Erika Kirk, Blake Wynn

The X page which made the claims about Erika Kirk, wrote “Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel.”

They added “A trusted eyewitness who knows the Beverly Hills Hotel scene personally saw Erika on Thursday evening May 14th at the ultra-exclusive, invite-only Bar 1912 getting very intimate with Blake Wynn. They were hugging, kissing, and the witness says he had his hand on her ass. She goes on to say Erika was also heavily intoxicated — this from the same woman who claims to be a devout trad Christian who doesn’t drink.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post further said “The source also saw them shopping together earlier that day at Neiman Marcus. Even more damning? A quick search turns up nearly a dozen photos of Erika and Blake together at multiple events over time. They weren’t strangers. This looks like a relationship that was already happening. Erika has a well-documented history of using men as a social ladder. Now, with Charlie’s body barely cold, she’s allegedly living it up in elite circles with her new beau while pretending to be the grieving widow on TV.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post further said “The source also saw them shopping together earlier that day at Neiman Marcus. Even more damning? A quick search turns up nearly a dozen photos of Erika and Blake together at multiple events over time. They weren’t strangers. This looks like a relationship that was already happening. Erika has a well-documented history of using men as a social ladder. Now, with Charlie’s body barely cold, she’s allegedly living it up in elite circles with her new beau while pretending to be the grieving widow on TV.” {{/usCountry}}

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An audio recording was shared along with it, which can be checked out here.

Erika Kirk shuts down boyfriend rumors

Erika Kirk responded in the comment section of the post, shutting down all rumors.

“Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void,” she wrote. Erika Kirk also disputed claims of where she was on May 14, and added, “On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.”

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Taking aim at the X page for making wild claims about her, Erika Kirk said “Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need. Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.”

Blake Wynn responds to rumors

Wynn shut down the rumors too, writing in the comment section “Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source, and I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.”

When one person suggested suing the X page for making the claims in the first place, he remarked “Good idea.” Wynn's X profile notes he's a founder, CEO, and angel investor.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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