Erika Kirk shares statement as Tyler Robinson’s hearing begins, 'Painful reminder of his death…'

Erika Kirk has shared a statement on behalf of Charlie Kirk’s immediate family – his parents Robert and Kathryn, his sister Mary, and herself – as Tyler Robinson’s hearing began on Monday, July 6, in Utah. Robinson came face-to-face with Erika, and Charlie’s parents, for the first time since the assassination.

Erika Kirk leaves the Fourth District Courthouse, Monday, July 6, 2026, in Provo, Utah, after a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. (AP Photo/Marielle Scott) (AP Photo/Marielle Scott)

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“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children,” reads the statement, shared by Erika on X.

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The statement added, “We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.”

The hearing

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{{^usCountry}} The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay. {{/usCountry}}

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At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed. Reporters and the public can attend as Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.

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Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).