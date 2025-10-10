Ethan Pritchard health update: FSU star takes massive step in recovery after shooting; 'will continue to fight'

Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was released from the hospital nearly six weeks after surviving a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The university confirmed Thursday that he is now alert, responsive, and able to communicate as he continues his recovery, according to ESPN. He will be transferred from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville for further treatment. Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker at Florida State, was discharged from the hospital nearly six weeks post-gunshot wound.(@LogansTwitty/X)

Also Read: TPUSA vs Super Bowl: Charlie Kirk's Turning Point to rival Bad Bunny halftime show; dates and details out

Ethan Pritchard cheered by FSU after being released from hospital

In a video shared on Instagram Stories by quarterback Tommy Castellanos, the entire Florida State team was seen cheering for Ethan Pritchard a she was wheeled out of the hospital on a stretcher, showing support ahead of his transfer to Jacksonville for rehabilitation.

The school said in a statement, “We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues,” as reported by ESPN.

Pritchard was shot on August 31, 2025, in what authorities have labeled a case of mistaken identity. The incident occurred as he was dropping off his aunt and a child following a family gathering in Havana, Florida, located about 16 miles from Tallahassee near the Georgia state line. Last month, four individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Also Read: Creed to perform at TPUSA halftime show? Buzz rises amid Bad Bunny Super Bowl row

Pritchard's father expresses gratitude

Pritchard's father, Earl Pritchard, expressed gratitude to everyone who prayed for his son's well-being and recovery. He said, "I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son. There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today."

Earl also thanked Florida State Coach Mike Norvell for his daily check-ins and constant presence at teh hospital. He extended his gratitude to the hospital staff, Florida State sports medicine team, and the staff at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, where Ethan played, for their ongoing support throughout his recovery.

Earl said, “I also want to thank Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and the FDLE for their hard work and dedication to pursuing justice for Ethan. My heart is filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support for so many people, and I'm so appreciative for every single one of you.”

He concluded with, "Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story."