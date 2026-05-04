Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Video of massive 3-alarm blaze surfaces in NYC, response underway
A fire erupted at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on Broadway, home to The Book of Mormon, prompting over 60 FDNY units.
A fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on Broadway — the venue for the popular production "The Book of Mormon" — on Monday morning, reported the FDNY.
Over 60 units from the FDNY and close to 200 first responders arrived at the historic location on West 49th Street at approximately 10 a.m. to combat the three-alarm fire in Midtown, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and efforts to contain the fire were still in progress.
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Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video surfaces, cause still unknown
Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video recordings captured from the street depicted firefighters using tower ladders to reach the roof as smoke persisted in billowing from the building.{{/usCountry}}
Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video recordings captured from the street depicted firefighters using tower ladders to reach the roof as smoke persisted in billowing from the building.{{/usCountry}}
Firefighting crews endeavored to control the fire from above while navigating the difficulties of working within a six-story, 125-by-100-foot edifice that boasts over a century of history on Broadway.{{/usCountry}}
Firefighting crews endeavored to control the fire from above while navigating the difficulties of working within a six-story, 125-by-100-foot edifice that boasts over a century of history on Broadway.{{/usCountry}}
As of the time initial reports were disseminated, the cause of the roof fire had not been officially verified, and authorities had not promptly disclosed details regarding the level of structural damage.{{/usCountry}}
As of the time initial reports were disseminated, the cause of the roof fire had not been officially verified, and authorities had not promptly disclosed details regarding the level of structural damage.{{/usCountry}}
Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Tourists give out details{{/usCountry}}
Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Tourists give out details{{/usCountry}}
The theatre has been presenting "The Book of Mormon" since 2011, However, no performances were planned for Monday.
“Just loads of smoke coming out of the top, and we were asked to come out of the hotel,” said tourist Matt Oakley, who was staying in the vicinity, to CBS 2. “Hopefully, there’s no one in there.”
Another visitor, Krissy Giffin, informed PIX 11 that she was advised to evacuate her hotel, which is located adjacent to the fire.
“I threw on some clothes and ran down the stairs,” she said.