Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Video of massive 3-alarm blaze surfaces in NYC, response underway

A fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on Broadway — the venue for the popular production "The Book of Mormon" — on Monday morning, reported the FDNY.

Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire prompts large FDNY response; containment efforts ongoing with no injuries.(X@DylanFedericoWX )

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Over 60 units from the FDNY and close to 200 first responders arrived at the historic location on West 49th Street at approximately 10 a.m. to combat the three-alarm fire in Midtown, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and efforts to contain the fire were still in progress.

Also Read: Manhattan building fire update: Three dead, over a dozen injured in ‘serious’ Inwood blaze

Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video surfaces, cause still unknown

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{{^usCountry}} Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video recordings captured from the street depicted firefighters using tower ladders to reach the roof as smoke persisted in billowing from the building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire video recordings captured from the street depicted firefighters using tower ladders to reach the roof as smoke persisted in billowing from the building. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Firefighting crews endeavored to control the fire from above while navigating the difficulties of working within a six-story, 125-by-100-foot edifice that boasts over a century of history on Broadway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighting crews endeavored to control the fire from above while navigating the difficulties of working within a six-story, 125-by-100-foot edifice that boasts over a century of history on Broadway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of the time initial reports were disseminated, the cause of the roof fire had not been officially verified, and authorities had not promptly disclosed details regarding the level of structural damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of the time initial reports were disseminated, the cause of the roof fire had not been officially verified, and authorities had not promptly disclosed details regarding the level of structural damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Tourists give out details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire: Tourists give out details {{/usCountry}}

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The theatre has been presenting "The Book of Mormon" since 2011, However, no performances were planned for Monday.

“Just loads of smoke coming out of the top, and we were asked to come out of the hotel,” said tourist Matt Oakley, who was staying in the vicinity, to CBS 2. “Hopefully, there’s no one in there.”

Another visitor, Krissy Giffin, informed PIX 11 that she was advised to evacuate her hotel, which is located adjacent to the fire.

“I threw on some clothes and ran down the stairs,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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