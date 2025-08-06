Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Everyone agrees…': Donald Trump reacts to ‘great progress’ in Russia talks over Ukraine war

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 11:50 pm IST

Despite Donald Trump hailing the talks with Russia, US officials said sanctions would still be imposed on countries trading with Moscow, including India.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday painted a positive picture of the talks between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, saying ‘great progress was made’.

President Donald Trump had promised that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on since February 2022, within 24 hours of taking office(AP)
President Donald Trump had promised that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on since February 2022, within 24 hours of taking office(AP)

Despite Trump hailing the talks with Russia, US officials said sanctions would still be imposed on countries trading with Moscow, including India.

"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that he had briefed some European allies on the talks between Witkoff and Putin in Moscow.

"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump's post read.

Ending the Russia-Ukraine war was one of Donald Trump's top campaign promises. He had said that he would end the war, which has been going on since February 2022, within 24 hours of taking office. But it is still raging on even after months of the Republican leader taking over at the White House.

Trump has issued a new deadline of Friday for Russia to make progress in the talks to end the war. He said that Moscow would face fresh sanctions if the deadline is missed.

Donald Trump's tariff hike on India for buying Russian oil

Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered steeper tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's buying of Russian oil.

The old tariff rate, which kicked in earlier this month, was 25 percent on the import of goods from India to the United States. It has now been hiked by another 25 percent.

Minutes after Trump said progress has been made in talks with Russia to end the Ukraine war, a senior US official said that "secondary sanctions" were still expected to be implemented on Friday.

These sanctions target Russia's remaining trade partners such as China and India, seeking to impede Moscow's ability to survive already sweeping Western penalties.

Targeting these countries is being justified to stifle Russian exports, but it would also risk significant international disruption.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February 2022 has killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed swathes of the country and forced millions to flee their homes.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / 'Everyone agrees…': Donald Trump reacts to ‘great progress’ in Russia talks over Ukraine war
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On