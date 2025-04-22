‘Evil being defeated’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s cryptic X post after Pope Francis' death sparks outrage

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. According to a statement from the Vatican press office, the pope died of a stroke followed by heart failure. He had been battling multiple health issues since the beginning of the year. In February, he suffered a severe respiratory infection that required hospitalization, during which he was diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection that progressed to pneumonia in both lungs. He remained hospitalized for five weeks. Hours after the news of the pope's death broke, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a cryptic message on X. (AP)

Just hours after the news of the pope’s death broke, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted a cryptic message on X: “Today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”

The post quickly sparked outrage, with many interpreting it as a “celebration of Pope Francis' death.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly celebrating the death of Pope Francis is a new low even for her. This woman is vile,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “He fought against poverty, for immigration reform and climate change. So he must be super evil bc he thought poor people deserved a fair shake.”

A third person commented, “This is so unbelievably disrespectful. You don’t have to be neither christian nor catholic to have a least bit of decency. There are people who are genuinely sad he died. You can criticize Pope Francis. I think he was a good soul. But calling him evil is way over the top.”

Another person wrote, “Celebrating a Pope’s death while waving the Christian flag—bold move! I’m sure your “thoughts and prayers” are a real comfort to the millions mourning a man who actually lived his faith. Maybe try leading with compassion next time, not divine vengeance.”

However, some defended Greene, claiming her post referred not to Pope Francis but to Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, who also stepped down on the same day after leading the organization for 50 years. Greene has long been a vocal critic of Schwab and the WEF.