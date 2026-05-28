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Ex-CIA official arrested; $40 million gold bars, $2 million cash seized at Virginia home

FBI officers also seized $2 million in cash and around 35 luxury watches this month from the home of David Rush, according to court documents.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 01:44 pm IST
AFP |
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The United States has arrested a former senior CIA official after a search found $40 million worth of gold bars at his home.

About $40 million worth of gold bars were seized.(Representational image)

FBI officers also seized $2 million in cash and around 35 luxury watches this month from the home of David Rush in the US state of Virginia, according to court documents.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that he was a former senior CIA official, quoting people familiar with the investigation.

ALSO READ | David Rush: 5 things on ex CIA officer caught with $40M gold at home for ‘work expenses’

An FBI probe found that Rush had provided false information about his education and military background in his job application, including lying about obtaining university degrees and serving as a pilot in the navy.

The affidavit says that Rush received the cash and gold, without giving further information on why he needed them.

The gold and most of the cash were later found to be missing from a storage space at the official's workplace, triggering a search of his home which discovered around 303 gold bars -- worth over $40 million.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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