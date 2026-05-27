Police bust transformer theft gang linked to 48 cases

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in 48 cases of theft of electricity transformers across Pune district, officials said on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in 48 cases of theft of electricity transformers across Pune district, officials said on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Chakan North Police cracked the case while probing the theft of copper wires from a transformer installed at Nexus Healthcare in Biradwadi village, Khed taluka, between May 15 and 16, 2026. Another related theft in the Santosh Nagar area was also under investigation.

Chandrashekhar Morkhande, PSI at Chakan North police station, said, “Following the incident, police examined around 100–150 CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas and used technical analysis along with confidential inputs to trace the accused.”

The arrested accused were identified as Pradeep Rajendra Shinde (26), a resident of Mevankervadi in Chakan; Shrikant Shivaji Jadhav (24), a resident of Dahiwadi Pardhi in Shirur; and Vishal Khandu Pawar (28), a resident of Vadgaon Savlal in Parner, Ahilyanagar district.

During interrogation, the trio allegedly confessed to stealing copper wires from transformers. Police said stolen material linked to two cases was recovered from their possession.

Further investigation revealed the accused were allegedly involved in multiple theft cases registered within the limits of Khed, Shirur, Shikrapur, and Yavat police stations, bringing the total number of cases against them to 48, Morkhande said.

A case has been registered at Chakan North police station under Sections 303(2) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.