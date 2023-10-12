Exclusive: ‘He died a hero,’ American mother remembers soldier son who died saving 12 fighters during Hamas attack

Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser lived his life at an incredible speed, his mother says. His leadership qualities were so great that children in kindergarten would follow him. He lit up everybody’s life, and everyone loved him. However, Roey’s life was tragically cut short when Hamas terrorists entered Israel, launching a brutal attack.

Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser, an Israeli American soldier, was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing (Image provided by Naomi Feifer-Weiser)

Roey, an Israeli American soldier, was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. During the invasion, the terrorists entered his base, attacking Israeli soldiers in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He sacrificed his life, saving his fellow soldiers’.

‘He was born a hero, and he died a hero’

“Roey cared about others and until his conscription into the army he was a volunteer firefighter,” his mother, Naomi Feifer-Weiser, told Hindustan Times. “Even though he was only a teenager, he was the first one to jump up, ready to go, when duty called. He was born a hero, and he died a hero.”

“In school, when you are supposed to pick a major subject to focus on, Roey picked three so he would have options for further education and then in his professional life. He was so looking forward to starting life, and we were so excited to see what he became, and how he would change the world for the better,” she added.

Naomi said that the family spoke to Roey regularly, and especially before the Sabbath. “We spoke to him just a few hours before he was killed. He told us about his many plans for when he was finished with the army, which was supposed to be in a few months. He wanted to travel and then return to Israel to study,” she recalled.

Roey Weiser (L) with his family (Image provided by Naomi Feifer-Weiser)

What happened to Roey Weiser?

Naomi opened up about Roey’s last moments and act of bravery, which she learned about from the soldiers he saved. “Roey was on a base at the Erez Crossing into Gaza, where food and goods come into Gaza, and where Gazans come and go from and to work in Israel or travel for medical care,” Naomi explained. “He wasn’t on guard at the time, but heard the shooting and leapt into action. He saw his soldiers being pinned down by hordes of Hamas terrorists, so out of nowhere he came up with an ingenious but daring manoeuvre to outflank the terrorists.”

Naomi quoted Roey as telling the other soldiers, “I am no longer your sergeant, whoever wants to come with me can.” Together with a few others, Roey engaged the terrorists from behind and tried to stop the attack.

“Unfortunately, he was killed in the attack,” Naomi said. “There are around 12 soldiers who are alive today because of his heroism. Theirs was the only base not taken by Hamas on that Saturday attack because of his actions.”

‘This is not a war of our choosing’

Expressing her gratitude for the international support and sympathy her family received, Naomi said, “They have seen the evil and wickedness of Hamas, who kill little babies, massacre festival partygoers, and abduct innocent civilians. The world now has its eyes open. A lot more people will sadly die, on both sides. This is not a war of our choosing, it was thrust on us by the evil Hamas terrorists.”

“They chose how it started, but we must be allowed to choose how and when it ends. I hope the international community will understand what we have to do to defend ourselves, remain supportive and encourage us to defeat Hamas. If we do, we can hope and pray that this is the last war, there can be peace and security, and people like Roey will not have to die defending his country and people in the future,” she concluded.

Several babies and toddlers were found with their “heads decapitated” in Kfar Aza in southern Israel, according to Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials confirmed that over 1,200 have died and more than 2,000 others have been injured, while at least 100 Israelis have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, at least 22 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Joe Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage.

