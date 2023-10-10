News / World News / Hamas terrorists slaughter Israel mom alongside her husband and kids, here's her chilling last text to friends

BySumanti Sen
Oct 10, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov texted her friends in Sydney – Yishai and Mor Lacob – from her home in Nir Oz kibbutz during the weekend

A mother’s last text to herAustralian friends has been revealed, before she was murdered alongside her husband and three children by Hamas terrorists. Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov texted her friends in Sydney – Yishai and Mor Lacob – from her home in Nir Oz kibbutz during the weekend. She is said to have messaged from the concrete bunker of her home.

Hamas terrorists slaughtered Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, her husband Johnny, their six-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel, and their two-year-old son Omer (Yishai Mor Shlichim Sydney/Facebook)
“Hi guys, we got into the shelter in our house, we're all going okay,” Tamar’s message read. However, she stopped responding after an hour. The Lacobs became worried and tried getting in touch with people in the village, only to be told that their friend’s house had been raided by terrorists. They had slaughtered Tamar, her husband Johnny, their six-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel, and their two-year-old son Omer.

‘An entire family was killed by evil murderers who shot the children and parents’

“Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, a close friend of ours, was tragically murdered along with her husband Jony and their three beautiful children: Shachar (6), Arbel (6), and Omer (4), in their home in Kibutz Nir Oz during a brutal terrorist attack from Gaza,” Yishai wrote on Facebook. “We've known Tamar for years, as she led Yishai during his university years in a special program. Our hearts are shattered. An entire family was killed by evil murderers who shot the children and parents simply because they were Jewish.”

“And this is just one story, among so many. It's unbearable!” Yishai added. “Our brothers, brothers-in-law, friends, and neighbors in Israel—all have been called up for Miluim, and many of them are heading to the Gaza border. So many of them are leaving their wives in advanced pregnancy stages and with little kids. The fear and stress are paralyzing, and we place our trust in Hashem to strengthen the soldiers' hands and bring them all back home safely.”

Sign out