‘I love you…’: American man sends chilling text to parents before disappearing from Israel music festival

A 23-year-old American-Israeli man who was attending a rave sent a chilling text to his parents on Saturday, October 7, when Hamas terrorists launched an attack. Hersh Golberg-Polin wrote “I love you” and “I’m sorry” to his parents before he became unreachable. Hersh Golberg-Polin wrote “I love you” and “I’m sorry” to his parents before he became unreachable (Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies/Facebook)

“We just want him home and safe,” his father, Jonathon Polin, told The Jerusalem Post. He said that if he could say something to his son, he would say, “We love you. Come home to us.”

Who is Hersh Golberg-Polin?

Hersh had been celebrating his release from his Army service, during which he drove tanks in the 7th Armored Brigade. His father said that he later trained to become a medic as he thought it was “more interesting than driving a tank.”

Hersh enjoyed travelling, music festivals, and watching the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team. He dreamed of visiting India, his father said, adding that he had been working as a medic and a waiter to try and save up.

At least four Americans have reportedly been killed

The music festival descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more.

Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Four Americans have reportedly been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that the US was “working overtime” to verify reports of dead and missing Americans. The ones who escaped unharmed are now trying to find a way out of Israel. Passengers have flocked Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, trying to flee.

An Israeli official has also confirmed that Americans are among the “scores” of hostages Hamas militants are holding in Gaza, according to Forbes. During the attack, Hamas’ militants infiltrated Israeli towns and launched missiles, reportedly resulting in the death of hundreds of people. In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack “murderous.”