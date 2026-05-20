Ex-FBI agent reveals ‘Wrench Ring’ theory in Nancy Guthrie case, ‘Porch Guy is a mope’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has been vocal about the Nancy Guthrie case, has opened up on why she believes the case has not yet been solved. Coffindaffer asked if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to the case.

A "no trespassing" sign is posted at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, amid a growing memorial in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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“Do you know what a Wrench Attack is?” she wrote on X. “These are very organized attacks against the rich to extort crytocurrency via kidnappings/violent home invasions. The puppet masters in these crimes are sophisticated.”

“Despite all of their expertise, the FBI can't identify who is behind the emails sent to the 2 media outlets and @TMZLive. The FBI works with private SMEs (Subject matter experts) in the forensic digital arena, yet still no answers on who sent any of the messages. Why? Because they are a sophisticated network and they know their business,” she continued. This is the same reason the Bitcoin addresses haven't been traced by the FBI. These extortionist/kidnappers are experienced in such matters.”

Coffindaffer added, “Are all of the ransom/extortion emails connected that were sent to TMZ? No one knows because none have been traced but they sure use the same Modus Operandi.”

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{{^usCountry}} She then said that she believes the case has still not been solved “because of the sophisticated nature of the architect of the crime,” adding, “Porch Guy is a mope.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then said that she believes the case has still not been solved “because of the sophisticated nature of the architect of the crime,” adding, “Porch Guy is a mope.” {{/usCountry}}

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Coffindaffer concluded, “Did you know 2 teens from California committed a similar crime in Scottdale on 1/31/26? They wanted crypto, didn't know each other before the crime, and purportedly were directed by "Red" and "8" as to their target and provided the seed money. No, these teens aren't related to Nancy’s crime, but is a Wrench Ring connected? This is what makes sense. Remember, LE knew early on this was a kidnapping for ransom. They have said this and so has Savannah.”

A "wrench attack" (also known as a $5 wrench attack or rubber-hose cryptanalysis) is a physical assault or kidnapping where the suspects use violence or coercion to force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their private keys, passwords, or seed phrases.

What’s the latest?

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No suspects have been identified even months after Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he said.

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Nanos also pushed back on claims that the Guthrie case has become a “cold case.” He suggested that it could only become a cold case after the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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