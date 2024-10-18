Ex-Indian spy charged by US in alleged Sikh murder conspiracy
ByAditi Srivastava
Oct 18, 2024 02:18 AM IST
An indictment unsealed reveals U.S. charges against ex-Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav for involvement in an assassination plot in New York.
The U.S. has officially charged an ex-Indian intelligence officer in connection with a thwarted assassination plot targeting a Sikh separatist in New York City last year. Vikash Yadav, previously affiliated with India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), now faces serious allegations following the unsealing of an indictment, as reported by the Washington Post.
{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}