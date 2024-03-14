Exploring some leading Gen-Z loved companies that sponsor H-1B visas

The allure of the US as a career destination is undeniable for many driven professionals worldwide. With iconic centres of commerce and innovation like Wall Street and Silicon Valley, the US beckons as a land of opportunity. About three-quarters of H-1B visas go to people working in the technology industry, though the exact levels vary year by year.(File Image)

This is why thousands of aspiring professionals from various countries annually seek education at American business schools, Harvard Law and many of which are globally acclaimed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Post-graduation, a significant number of these international graduates vie for the prized H-1B visa. This visa category allows individuals with specialized skills, acquired through advanced education or professional experience, to work and reside in the US.

Initially valid for three years, the H-1B visa can be renewed for another three years, permitting holders to remain in the US for six years post-graduation, after which they may transition to another visa category.

ALSO READ| What is National Security Agreement? US Senate unveils deal providing major relief to H1B and H4 visa holders

Securing an H-1B visa necessitates employer sponsorship. Annually, industry giants like Amazon, Google, and IBM sponsor a multitude of H-1B visas, seeking to attract top global talent, predominantly in the tech sector.

Drawing on USCIS data, Hindustan Times has curated some companies, which offer H1B visas

1. Bytedance

Location : Beijing, China.

: Beijing, China. Notable Apps : TikTok, Douyin, Toutiao.

: TikTok, Douyin, Toutiao. H-1B Sponsorships : Sponsored 599 foreign nationals in 2023.

: Sponsored 599 foreign nationals in 2023. Job Opportunities: Operations, marketing, finance, sales.

Headquartered in Beijing, Bytedance is not only the creator of the global phenomenon TikTok but also the force behind Douyin and Toutiao. As the world’s top-valued startup, it embodies ‘ByteStyles’—principles that champion an entrepreneurial spirit, celebrate diversity, and encourage practicality. In 2023, Bytedance expanded its global team by sponsoring 599 H-1B visas, offering roles in operations, marketing, finance, and sales.

2. TikTok

Founded : 2016.

: 2016. Popularity Surge : 2018, post musical.ly merger.

: 2018, post musical.ly merger. Leadership : CEO Shou Zi Chew, Harvard MBA.

: CEO Shou Zi Chew, Harvard MBA. H-1B Sponsorships : 477 in 2023.

: 477 in 2023. Vacancies: Operations, marketing, sales, finance.

TikTok’s explosive growth since its inception in 2016, especially post its merger with musical.ly in 2018, has kept it in the limelight. Under the leadership of CEO Shou Zi Chew, a Harvard MBA alumnus, the company maintains a strong workforce of over 8,000 globally, with headquarters in LA and Singapore. In 2023, TikTok sponsored 477 H-1B visas, signaling a wealth of opportunities in various corporate functions.

ALSO READ| H-1B Registration: A guide to file your application process with recent updates

3. X (formerly Twitter)

Ownership Change : Elon Musk, October 2022.

: Elon Musk, October 2022. Staff Reduction : 80% layoffs under Musk.

: 80% layoffs under Musk. H-1B Sponsorships: 72 approvals in 2023.

Elon Musk bought X back in October 2022, which sparked major changes in the company right from its inception. Although X has had its employment filled dramatically, it still remains the H-1B sponsor to recognize, and its H-1B approvals for 2023 were 72 times. The business is currently concentrating on software development and machine learning positions, and the website strategy, site operation experts, and accounting management team are being recruited.

4. Reddit

Established : 2005.

: 2005. Platform : Forum-based social networking, news aggregator.

: Forum-based social networking, news aggregator. Location : South San Francisco.

: South San Francisco. Hiring Departments : Finance, accounting, sales, people and culture.

: Finance, accounting, sales, people and culture. H-1B Sponsorships: 62 approvals in 2023.

Reddit has become a taken-for-granted social network and news aggregator since 2005, when it was launched and is one of the premier forum-based platforms in the market. Based in south San Francisco, the company draws inspiration from its motto, ‘WWSD’, which further defines its objective: to develop a solution that promises value for the customers while being fun and engaging! By sponsoring 62 H-1B visas in 2023, the online platform can reach across various specialties such as finance, sales and culture as well as remote roles.

ALSO READ| Immigration summit: US lawmakers call for resolving H-1B issues

5. Chime

Industry : Fintech.

: Fintech. Branding : Green and white credit/debit cards

: Green and white credit/debit cards H-1B Sponsorships : 65 visa holders in 2023.

: 65 visa holders in 2023. Roles: Engineering, product management, business operations, data analysis, risk analysis.

Chime, which is a brand known for its distinctive green and white color scheme (in the fintech industry), is the company of choice for us. Firmly maintaining our inertia in financial safety, the company places customer-centric operations in the ‘member obsessed’ framework. Chime’s hiring priorities in 2023 were centered in engineering, but they were also open to product managers, business operations specialists, data analysts, and risk analysts, despite the fact that the company filed 65 H-1B visas.