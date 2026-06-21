F-1 student faces dilemma: 28LPA in India vs. $60K US salary with H-1B visa; netizens remind ‘layoffs are crazy’

An F-1 student described a perplexing situation he is currently facing, as he has two job offers available to him: one offering ₹28LPA in Bengaluru, India, and another providing a salary of $60K per year in the United States, which he has been working at for the past four months.

An F-1 student faces a dilemma between a job offer in Bengaluru for ₹ 28LPA and a US position at $60K annually.(Unsplash)

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The Reddit user shared that he moved to the US to pursue his master's degree and secured employment only after a year of challenges. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of his claims.

Redditor expresses worries regarding job offers

According to him, he was selected for the H-1B visa this year, which is currently in process. Thus, while he is fortunate to have obtained the H-1B, he finds that his salary in the US is relatively low.

The Redditor expressed a longstanding desire to return to India and subsequently come back to the United States at a later time. He described his current situation as being on STEM OPT and mentioned his concerns about becoming trapped in the H-1B cycle.

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m in a very confusing state here. I came to US for masters. I’ve recently got a job 4 months ago after a struggle of 1 year. Right now I got a offer from India for 28 lpa in bangalore. My H1-B got picked this year and still needs to be processed. I got my stem opt visa valid until July 2026. It was always my plan to go back to India after my STEM OPT visa expires as it is easier to make the move as a bachelor than getting married and make the move at a later stage. I’m an only son and I’d like to be with my parents and take care of my parents as they are getting older. So, I’m confused whether to take the offer right now and move back or stay here in the USA,” Indian student wrote on Reddit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m in a very confusing state here. I came to US for masters. I’ve recently got a job 4 months ago after a struggle of 1 year. Right now I got a offer from India for 28 lpa in bangalore. My H1-B got picked this year and still needs to be processed. I got my stem opt visa valid until July 2026. It was always my plan to go back to India after my STEM OPT visa expires as it is easier to make the move as a bachelor than getting married and make the move at a later stage. I’m an only son and I’d like to be with my parents and take care of my parents as they are getting older. So, I’m confused whether to take the offer right now and move back or stay here in the USA,” Indian student wrote on Reddit. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: US visa bulletin July: Major setbacks for Indian job seekers, here's what changes for Green Card applicants

F-1 student's Reddit post draws attention

The post gained significant attention as it highlighted two important issues: the anxiety surrounding the H-1B visa among Indians following several regulatory changes implemented by the Donald Trump administration, and the state of the job market in the United States, where an annual salary of $60,000 is considered relatively low. Social media users commented on this, noting that while the salary might seem inadequate, it was reasonable given that the location was not Silicon Valley or New York, but rather Philadelphia.

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The majority of the responses supported a salary of ₹28LPA in Bengaluru, as the cost of living in Philadelphia remains higher.

“Go to India. 60k is poverty in US. 28lpa is generous in India,” one user advised.

“No brainer with the 28LPA India. Unless you’ve a decent trajectory/ confidence, you can get this to be 100k+ in the next year or so in the US,” another stated.

"60k for philly is poverty level. You need atleast 110 to 150k. I would choose Bangalore and maybe come to the USA sometime later since you have the H1b," a third person reacted.

“Don't listen to people saying pick 28L, market is very rough in india, layoffs are crazy, stay in the US for atleast 2 to 3 years, your salary will grow too. Then you can make the decision,” one more reacted.

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“28 lakh per annum would be what per month post tax? 2 lakh in hand every month? That's more than generous. That's higher middle class,” a fifth user said,

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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