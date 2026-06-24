F-1 visa: First-time US student visa applicant shares denial experience, sparking Reddit debate - ‘I had more to say’

A first-time US student visa applicant has shared their experience of being denied an F-1 visa under Section 214(b) after what they described as a brief interview involving just three questions, sparking debate on Reddit over what may have led to the refusal.

The discussion comes at a time when the US is preparing to introduce significant changes to its student visa framework. (X/@USAndIndia)

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The applicant detailed their academic profile, financial background and interview experience. Several Reddit users later weighed in with their own opinions on what might have influenced the consular officer's decision. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the Reddit post.

The discussion comes at a time when the US is preparing to introduce significant changes to its student visa framework, which could affect thousands of international students, including those from India.

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Student recounts visa interview

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Reddit post, the applicant was seeking an F-1 student visa for undergraduate studies in Political Science, with a minor in French. They said they had received a scholarship covering around 85% of their education costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Reddit post, the applicant was seeking an F-1 student visa for undergraduate studies in Political Science, with a minor in French. They said they had received a scholarship covering around 85% of their education costs. {{/usCountry}}

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The applicant added that their mother was the primary sponsor and that both parents own rental properties valued at approximately $480,000, generating around $50,000 in annual income.

During the interview, the visa officer reportedly asked only three questions:

Why this college?

Who is sponsoring your education?

Do you have any travel history?

The applicant said no supporting documents were requested before the officer handed over a refusal slip under Section 214(b).

Reflecting on the interview, the student wrote, "I think the moment I answered the first question, he had already made up his mind. The second question about sponsorship felt more like a formality. I had a lot more to say, but he stopped me and moved to the next question."

Reddit users debate possible reasons for the refusal

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The post attracted several comments from Reddit users, many suggesting that the outcome may have depended on factors beyond the brief interview itself.

One user argued that the applicant's responses may have included unnecessary information, writing that the answers "were not on point" and suggesting that consular officers generally prefer direct responses to the questions asked. The same commenter also speculated that the applicant's DS-160 visa application may have carried greater weight than the interview.

Another Reddit user asked which university and degree program the applicant had applied to, while another suggested seeking guidance from an experienced immigration attorney before reapplying.

These views are opinions expressed by Reddit users and have not been independently verified.

What does Section 214(b) mean?

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Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act is one of the most common grounds for refusing non-immigrant visas, including F-1 student visas.

A refusal under this section generally indicates that the applicant did not satisfy the consular officer that they qualified for the visa category or met the eligibility requirements under US immigration law.

Visa decisions are typically based on the applicant's interview, information submitted through the DS-160 form and the overall application.