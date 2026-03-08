Indian student's controversial firearm video triggers deportation calls, F-1 visa row: ‘He is an enemy of…’

A viral video featuring an Indian student in the US handling a handgun has ignited controversy, with several social media users calling for his deportation. A viral video of Indian student handling a handgun has triggered debate over immigration and gun laws in the US.

The footage depicts Akhilesh Chetla Ravi inside a convenience store or gas station. In the brief clip, he is seen holding a handgun while background radio chatter references “shots fired”. The video was initially linked to his Snapchat account before it gained widespread attention across various social media platforms. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral video or the firearm flashed in the clip.

Is Akhilesh Chetla Ravi on F-1 visa? According to the clips disseminating on social media, Ravi was in the US on an F-1 student visa and had been unlawfully employed off campus at the store depicted in the video.

F-1 students are subject to stringent restrictions regarding employment outside their educational institution and are prohibited from engaging in unauthorized work, as per US visa regulations.

The viral posts also raised concerns about the legality of his firearm possession. Some users contended that the incident could entail breaches of both immigration and firearm laws.

