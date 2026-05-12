Fact check: Was Trump's golden statue at Doral vandalized? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Ht.com can confirm that Trump's golden statue at Doral was not vandalized. No news reports or official updates from Trump's team have confirmed the incident.

In the viral photo, the golden statue can be seen purportedly dismembered and lying on the ground near the pedestal where it originally stood. However, the image is likely AI-generated, and in line with a host of other AI reimaginations of the image.

Meanwhile, a photo has been circulating on social media that claims that the statue at Doral National Golf Club was vandalized. The photo went viral big time on X, Facebook, TikTok and other social media platform.

A giant statue of President Donald Trump was unveiled at his Doral golf course in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, May 6. The photo has since grabbed headlines with critics accusing the POTUS of being obsessed with himself.

Why Trump's Golden Statue Is Controversial The golden statue of Donald Trump at Doral National Golf Club has sparked a massive backlash over its inauguration. The statue has been financed by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and Trump supporters. It is being called "Don Colossus."

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The statue has caused a row because of the inauguration ceremony. The inauguration of the 15-foot statue involved a dedication ceremony by an evangelical pastor. It led to criticism along the lines of when Trump had uploaded an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus.

Many questioned the dedication ceremony, whether the statue was meant to be worshipped. But pastor Mark Burns, a televangelist and Trump ally, who presided over the dedication, denied the claims.

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In an X post, Burns wrote: "Let me say this plainly: this is not a golden calf. This statue is not about worship. It is about honor. It is a celebration of life and a powerful symbol of resilience, freedom, patriotism, courage, and the will to keep fighting for America."

"What amazes me is how quickly some people have compared this beautiful statue, created and made possible by more than 6,000 patriots, to a golden calf or idol worship," he added. Let me be very clear. We worship the Lord Jesus Christ and Him alone. Honor is not worship. Respect is not idolatry."

So far, Trump or his team has not responded to the criticism around the statue.