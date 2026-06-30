FAFSA website down for maintenance: When will the federal student aid site be back up? Know details

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) website is undergoing scheduled maintenance on Monday. Users are unable to log in even though the site remains accessible.

When will the federal student aid website be back up?

FAFSA website is down. (UnSplash)

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According to the notice on the website, the maintenance is expected to conclude at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, after which login and account services should be restored.

An alert on the site states, "At this time, you will be unable to log in, create an account, retrieve your username, or reset your password. Our site maintenance is scheduled to end at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, June 29. We apologize for the inconvenience."